Far be it from me to ever deny some of the things that still need doing in and around Rushville, like the junk that people leave on their porches year-round (which looks terrible!). The laziness of some people who leave kids’ toys right out on the porch for all the world to see is amazing
This week, however, I’m going to (how should I put it?) raise awareness about something that is more than a complaint. It’s a gripe that I have no doubt will fall on totally deaf ears. Here goes! Has anybody else noticed that, without fail, whenever you go to any sort of healthcare provider anywhere the first thing they want to know, appointment or not, is “How are you planning to pay for this?”
Keep in mind that asking how you plan to pay for a healthcare service takes place before the receptionist or nurse or whoever has the decency to ask how they can help you, or how you are, or what the problem is, or, for that matter, the time of day. I can’t think of another service industry that is quite so blatant about wanting to make sure they get paid than the healthcare industry! Obviously, the nurse or receptionist has been told to do that by whoever keeps the books, and I’d be willing to bet that whoever is keeping the books has absolutely no idea about the meaning of the term “public relations.”
It hasn’t been all that long ago that my doctor thought I needed to go see another healthcare provider as a referral. In other words, my doctor’s office called the people he wanted me to see for an appointment. It wasn’t long before I got a call telling me when the appointment was. It was at their convenience, of course, not necessarily mine. It’s as though nobody else’s time is valuable except theirs! Nevertheless, I kept the appointment in Indianapolis and even arrived a little early so I would be there on time. The very first words out of the person’s mouth – honestly – was how I planned to pay for their services. Next, I was handed a clipboard with a half-dozen pages to fill out (I don’t suppose they could have gotten that information from my physician’s office, who has exactly the same stuff. Probably too much trouble!) It took close to half an hour to fill everything out – including the question about how I was planning to pay for the visit. At that point, I could have been there to see if the doctor wanted to buy a subscription to Time magazine for all the receptionist knew.
Upon filling out my medical life history, I turned the information in to the receptionist or whatever she was and was politely told to have a seat. I noticed a magazine rack, and upon scanning the selection I’m proud to tell you that our boys in the Pacific are winning the battle against the Japanese! After another 15 minutes, a nurse, I presume, ushered me into a small room where she took my blood pressure and listened to my heart with a stethoscope. Next, she told me to wait and that the doctor would be in to see me in a few minutes. I’d been there an hour by this point for an appointment nearly a full hour earlier without accomplishing anything excepting having told them how I was going to pay for the visit twice. As you may well expect, when the doctor arrived he took my blood pressure and listened to my heart again. At least he didn’t ask me how I was going to pay for the visit! Nice guy, very professional, came right to the point and, happily, confirmed what my physician thought and the outcome had, suffice-it-to-say, a happy ending.
But my health isn’t the point of this story. The point is, I believe that there are few things more important to people than their health and that it’s not too much to ask the guardians of a healthcare provider’s time to have the decency to at least pretend to be interested in how they can help before asking how you expect to pay for their services! Now, some might say that people don’t want everybody in the waiting room to know about their business, and I appreciate that. But, again, asking ever so sweetly how they can help you isn’t much less intrusive than asking if you’ve got the dough to afford to be there.
Can you imagine going to purchase an insurance policy, or to have your taxes done, or your car repaired, and having the agent, tax preparer or mechanic asking you how you plan to pay for their services before even finding out just a dab about what you need? I think not! Even just a sentence or two before letting you know what the price of the initial visit will be? That doesn’t sound outlandish to me. As a matter of fact, it just sounds like common courtesy.
For that matter, there are all sorts of ways to explain why you’re there besides disclosing any personal information. You can always say you were referred by doctor so-and-so, or that you have an appointment. The point is, I don’t think it’s necessary to ask how you plan to pay before making it clear that they’re there to help you. (I’m thinking of sending a bill for the value of the time I’ve wasted waiting to see the doctor. Do you suppose I’d receive a check anytime in the near future?)
That’s —30— for this week.
