GREENSBURG – According to many sources, including The Farmers’ Almanac and many self-respecting grandmothers, fog in January means we will have a wet spring.
It’s not easy to find a source for the weather that is always 100 percent accurate. Local television weather forecasters get it right sometimes, but never 100 percent of the time. They’ve made careers in meteorology, but can’t predict it correctly all of the time.
So we turn to folklore and The Farmers’ Almanac, which gives us many ways to predict the weather.
For example, how does one predict the first frost?
According to Farmers’ Almanac, the first killing frost comes precisely 90 days after the first katydids begin to sing. So, listening for their song and marking it on the calendar is a good idea.
Other “signs” include spiders spinning larger than usual webs (a sign of a cold winter to come), spiders entering the house in great numbers (a sign of a snowy winter to come), and the early arrival of crickets on the hearth (which means an early winter).
There are three “infallible” methods of predicting snowfall for the coming year. Count the number of foggy mornings in August. This number will be the same as the number of snowfalls for the following winter. Count the number of days from the first snowfall until Christmas. This number will also give the number of snowfalls to expect. Or, count the number of days from the first snowfall of the season to the preceding new moon. This, too, will tell you what the coming winter will bring.
Here’s another tool rarely heard of or used today: When snow lies in drifts in the shade and refuses to melt, these drifts attract more snow.
Also, if the sun shines while snow is falling, expect more snow very soon. If your dog howls at the moon it signifies an early snow. And remember, a white Christmas means a green Easter (and vice versa).
Winter Severity
Judging the length and severity of the winter is probably more important than knowing the number of snowfalls. Several “foolproof” methods are known and easily observed by the average homeowner.
According to folklore found in “Legends of America” by Edwin Young Robbins, one should obtain the breastbone of a recently deceased local goose. The length of the breastbone indicates the length of the ensuing winter, while the color of the breastbone indicates its severity. A plain white breastbone indicates a mild winter. A mottled breastbone indicates a more severe winter, and the more mottled the breastbone the more severe the winter to come.
Should a goose’s breastbone be hard to obtain, observe the moss growing on any nearby tree. The more moss on the south side of the tree the harder the coming winter. One can also watch squirrels burying their nuts; the deeper they bury them the lower the lowest temperature will be for the upcoming winter.
Fruit trees blooming twice in one year are a certain sign the winter will be severe, and when rabbits habitually take shelter in brush piles a severe winter is assured.
Short-term Forecasting
Keep an eye on your cat. If your cat sits with its back to a heat source, you can expect cold weather. By the same token, a cat that sits with its back to the wind also signifies cold weather soon. If your cat frisks about the house you know a storm is brewing.
The moon is also an important short-term weather indicator. When you see a ring around the moon, count the number of stars inside and this will tell you the number of days to the rain. If the moon has two rings encircling it, expect snowfall within 24 hours.
According to www.witchingways.net, January is perhaps the most important month for long-term forecasting since the first 12 days of January predict the coming weather for the next 12 months.
To determine the rainfall for the coming year do the following: Between 11 p.m. and midnight on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve (there is some disagreement about the proper time) take a dozen onions, cut off their tops, scoop out a depression in their centers, and line them up in an east-west orientation.
Then, place an equal amount of salt in each depression. Don’t look at them until the next morning when you’ll find that the salt has dissolved to varying degrees in each onion. The more water in each onion the wetter the corresponding month will be in the coming year.
The preceding methods are supposed to give accurate, timely, and precise weather information for nearly all weather needs. Oddly enough, the majority of weather superstitions cited here do have a scientific basis in fact and generally work fairly well. Had they not worked, of course, they wouldn’t have been repeated and remembered.
