I had a most interesting experience recently. I had a conversation with a Research Aerospace Engineer and Research Scientist for NASA. Dr. George Stephen Deiwert worked at the Ames Research Center in California from 1963 until he retired in 1995. It was great news that Dr. Deiwert has roots in Decatur County.
Dr. George Stephen Deiwert is a second cousin to my late husband James F. Smith. His mother Sara Smith (1916 – 1975) and my late husband were first cousins. Sara married Albert Emerson Deiwert (1911 – 1965) and they had a son whom they named George Stephen Deiwert.
Steve, as he prefers to be called, said that Sara Smith Deiwert, born and raised in Decatur County, was indeed his mother. “Her twin sisters were Marge and Mildred. Your husband’s Aunt Martha was also my great-Aunt Martha. It seems like we are actually second cousins by marriage, and have likely met some years ago at one event or another.”
Steve was not born in Decatur County but his parents and grandparents (George and Winona Chrisler Deiwert) and several generations of his family were. He graduated from Shortridge High School and then went on to Purdue University where he received Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering. He later attended Stanford University in California for his PhD degree, but did his thesis work at Purdue for PhD in Mechanical Engineering.
Almost all of his relatives lived in Decatur County, and as a child his family would travel from Indianapolis frequently to visit with all of them. “The town of Greensburg was small enough that, as children, we could walk to all of our relatives’ (aunts, uncles) homes to visit them during an afternoon.”
Steve well remembers his younger days when he knew all of his relatives in the Deiwert family and the Smith (Carlos Louis Smith – d. 1918) But, he said, that was many years ago. He is now retired and living in California’s Silicon Valley with his wife Yoshiko, who is a recognized artist.
He loved the family reunions (Deiwert annual reunions at Greenfield and the Smith family reunions in Greensburg). “My Uncle Walter and Aunt Elizabeth Johnson owned and ran the Palms Drug Store in downtown Greensburg. I liked going there for the soda fountain treats as a child.”
Of course, he also remembers the tree growing out of the Courthouse Tower.
Asked what he did while in the space program he said, “Basically, I worked on the NASA Apollo program in the 1960s,tha NASA Space Shuttle and transonic flight issues and rarefied flight issues in the 1970s, and was a planetary entry and rocket scientist in the 1980s and ‘90s. My last project was the X30 aircraft, a Mach 25 hypersonic aerospace plane that was a key element in President Regan’s star wars program.”
I asked him to explain what ”an aerospace engineer and research scientist for NASA at the Ames Research Center in California “does. He found this description from when he retired: “During his 30 years of civil service with NASA as a Research Scientist, Dr. Deiwert contributed to placing and safely returning a man on the moon as well as a variety of other unmanned space exploration programs. He pioneered applications in the development of supercomputers and in the development of the internet and established the first international link (via ARPAnet) between the United Kingdom and the United States. His works in the development and application of computer graphics and supercomputers have been featured in and on the covers of such publications as Scientific American, National Geographic, Science Now, Aerospace America, and others. His leadership in high speed propulsion design, test and analysis methods have helped to position the US in the forefront of this field.”
Check out one of the papers Dr. George S. Deiwert wrote on the Internet. Example: “Computation of Separated Transonic Turbulent Flows.”
