Dr. Shaprio partners with C.A.C.

DILLSBORO — Dr. Robert Shapiro, Division Director from the Mayerson Center for Safe and Healthy Children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, is collaborating with the CAC of Southeastern Indiana to more fully support children who have experienced trauma, abuse, and severe neglect.
The brand new pilot program brings Dr. Shapiro to the Children’s Health Care of Batesville office location once a month. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana (CACSEI) has joined Dr. Shapiro to direct high-need cases to the pilot program.
“We have a lot of great physicians and nurses around southeast Indiana, but the kind of work Dr. Shapiro is doing is highly specialized and very needed in our rural area,” says Stephanie Back, Executive Director of CACSEI. “When kids come to us after an allegation of sexual abuse, their condition moves beyond the scope of a typical child’s physical exam,” says Back.
The expansive scope requires a highly specialized medical team who knows how best to protect a child’s physical, mental and emotional health. “We know through studies, some of which we’ve conducted at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, is many physicians lack the training to complete an evaluation,” says Dr. Shapiro. “Physicians have to recognize normal versus traumatic findings, or how to screen for sexually transmitted infections, which are usually done only on adults.”
The CAC of Southeastern Indiana is currently referring four to five cases each month to the Batesville medical facility. Children will be evaluated at no cost to their families thanks to this unique and first-time collaboration.
“When a child comes to see us, we know that’s only a starting point for healing,” says Kelly Bridges, Associate Director of CACSEI. “Much more of the recovery comes after they leave here. This newfound partnership means a highly specialized medical team can definitively tell a child, ‘Your body is okay. You can move forward and lead a normal and healthy life.”
– Information provided
