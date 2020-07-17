INDIANAPOLIS – The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering Living with Alzheimer’s in the Early Stage, a special online series for those affected by early stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
The series is offered in two separate tracks, one for those who have been diagnosed with the disease, the other for care partners.
“Early stage” refers to people, irrespective of age, who are diagnosed with dementia and are in the beginning stage of the disease. During this time, a person may function independently. He or she may still drive, work and be part of social activities.
Despite this, the person may feel as if he or she is having memory lapses, such as forgetting familiar words or the location of everyday objects.
The Living with Alzheimer’s series will help those living with dementia take control of their health and wellness, prioritize the aspects of their life that are most meaningful to them and consider the legal, financial and end-of-life plans they may need to put in place.
Care partners will learn how to help plan for the future and support their loved one throughout their journey.
“When individuals are diagnosed with early stage dementia, it affects everyone who cares about them,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “Families may feel anxious and uncertain about what to expect and what to do next. This series will help answer those questions, and the advantage of the virtual format is that those affected across the state can join without having to travel.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the series, as well as additional education programs and caregiver support groups, should visit alz.org/Indiana or call the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 110,000 Hoosiers. Another 342,000 Hoosier caregivers provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
