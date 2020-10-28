The East Central FFA Chapter had 23 members compete in the Indiana 4-H/FFA State Horticulture Career Development Event Oct. 21.
Normally, the event is held at Purdue University, but this year due to the pandemic the students competed virtually from East Central High School. There were a total of 43 teams and 238 competitors from around the state that participated in the event.
Contestants had to use their knowledge to identify ornamental plants (trees/shrubs), indoor and flowering plants (houseplants/annuals/perennials), fruits, and vegetables. They also had to complete a general knowledge exam.
East Central’s top team placed ninth out of 43 teams. The team consisted of Heath Doll (23rd overall, top EC individual), Adrien King, Megan Sierra, and Brooklyn Gill.
The 16th place team consisted of Lydia Kidd, Madison Shumate, David Massingale, and Bradley Kolb.
The 28th place team consisted of Abby Vendler, Josie Hartman, Nick Steele, and Jasmyn Callaway.
The 32nd place team consisted of Caleb Harper, Jacob Kuhn, Emma Gutfreund, and Emma Bowling.
High school individuals not on a team included Brady Hornberger and Evan Kuhn.
East Central also had competitors in the junior division, which consists of students in grade 8 and below. The team of Lloyd Darringer, Jasmin Keith, Isaac Hartman and Ashtyn Galey placed sixth out of eight teams.
Gabe Auwbrey was a junior individual not on a team who competed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.