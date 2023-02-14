CHICAGO, IL – Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and the Panama Canal are celebrating 155 years of community service on Thursday, February 16.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have made more than $12 billion dollars in donations since getting started 155 years ago. Last year alone, the Elks donated approximately $368 million dollars in cash, gifts and time to make our communities better places to live.
The Elks are also one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America.
Elk volunteers will visit thousands of hospitalized veterans that have protected our freedoms. The Elks vow, “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” The Elks support both active military forces and retired veterans.
Elks furnish food, comfort care items, therapeutic items, provide gifts, host holiday celebrations, and recreational activities at bases and hospitals and stand ready to fulfill any need when called upon.
Last year alone, the value of Elks’ contributions to the nation’s heroes provided more than $39 million dollars to more than 300 Veterans Administration Medical Centers, clinics, and state care facilities.
Annually, the Elks award college scholarships across the nation totaling nearly $5 million dollars.
The Elks Community Investment Program will award nearly $16 million towards enriching our communities.
There are nearly 1,800 Elks Lodges across the country, with a total membership of around 800,000.
Elk’s members must be American citizens at least 21 years of age and believe in God.
To learn more and to join the Elks in service, visit www.elks.org.
For membership information, visit Join.Elks.Org.
