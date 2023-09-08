Local Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal will celebrate Patriots Day on Sept. 11, 2023, with appropriate celebrations and observances. Contact your local Elks Lodge for more information.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has made more than $12 billion in donations since the organization first began 155 years ago. Last year alone, the Elks donated approximately $499 million in cash, gifts, and time to make our communities better places to live.
The Elks are one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America.
Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has helped students recognize their academic dreams. Each year, the Elks award $4 million in college scholarships to at least 800 outstanding, serviceminded high school seniors.
The Elks Community Investment Program will award nearly $16 million towards enriching our communities.
The Elks National Foundation also granted $10 million to the state Elks associations through State Charities Grants, Special Project Grants, and Bonus Grants, which help fund each state’s charitable activities.
The Elks National Veterans Service Program will direct $5 million to our nation’s veterans and military members, with a special focus on service to those in need. Our volunteers direct service to veterans in more than 330 facilities each month.
There are nearly 1,800 Elks Lodges across the country, with a total membership of around 800,000. Elk’s members must be American citizens at least 21 years of age and believe in God.
To learn more and to join the Elks in service, visit www.elks.org.
For membership information, visit Join.Elks.Org
