GREENSBURG - Shirley Dean told a story that reminded me of a couple incidents in my life some years ago.
Shirley is a smart and brave lady with a great sense of humor and she has the most lovely pink hair. She told about losing her car at Walmart.
"We always go in the door next to the garden stuff," she said. "That day I went to the shoe store that’s in the same area first to buy shoes and a purse that caught my eye. I was all excited. Went to cashier and paid, left and went to Walmart and parked in handicap, as usual. Went shopping, then stopped in their little restaurant for a sub, a drink and some cookies. Headed to cashier to pay and head home."
But then, when she looked out where her car should have been, it wasn’t there.
"I asked the lady if I could use her phone to call someone to come get me. She refused. I’m getting upset. I go to the service desk and tell them my problem. She said to hold on, she knows what to do. Shortly, a young man came to me and asked for my keys. I gave them to him, as I was in tears at this point. He came back within a minute and said he found my car! He asked where I thought I parked and I told him we always park at the first entrance in handicap! Well, when I came back from the shoe store I had parked at the second entrance; it was closer. I was totally embarrassed and thanked him. He said to not worry about it, it happens all the time to older people."
My stories were embarrassing too.
There's a greeter at church who stands at the entrance to shake hands with everyone entering - my job for September that year. It's important because our sanctuary is upstairs and the elevator is in another location. The last day of August was on a Sunday that year. The calendar looked for all the world to be the first day of September to me. So, Sunday, August 31, as I was about to enter the church, three others were also about to enter.
"No, no," said I. "You can’t go in until I’m in place and can greet you."
They were perfectly willing to allow me to enter first and then greet them.
Next, I’m standing at the entrance ready to greet everyone else. No one could get past this greeter without shaking hands. I wouldn’t even let Interim Pastor McAulay go to the sanctuary without first shaking my hand..
How nice of Richard and Rob McClintic to stand by and chat. Being very fond of the McClintic twins since they were little kids, I assumed they were standing there ready to help if needed or maybe pull one of their tricks on me. They are dog lovers, as am I, so I thought nothing of it when the twins stood by. It was much later when I discovered that I wasn’t even supposed to be greeting that Sunday. It was Richard and Robert's time to greet. When I confronted Richard (or was it Robert?) about the mix-up he said, “I thought maybe you needed to rehearse for next Sunday.”
Another time, what I thought was Christmas Eve wasn't. Thinking it was Christmas Eve, I went out about town and found everything closed. Speedway on Main Street was the only business open. I stopped in and asked why everything was closed on Christmas Eve. It was then that I learned that it was Christmas Day. I told my daughter about it and every Christmas Day since Tracey Smyser felt duty bound to call from Baltimore with much glee to remind me that it was Christmas Day.
