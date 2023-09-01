GREENSBURG – I can’t believe we are already getting ready to celebrate Labor Day Weekend. It always seems like summer has just begun!
Labor Day was proclaimed a National Holiday in 1894 by President Cleveland to honor all the people that work. Canada also celebrates Labor Day the first Monday in September. Many other countries celebrate Labor Day to honor all their working people.
It seems a good time for that last family picnic or special family get together. It seems like we don’t always appreciate those family get-togethers until our families move and go away to school or another job.
We wish everyone a happy holiday week-end!
Here a few recipes you may want to try.
Philly Ham Dip
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1 4 1/2 oz. can of deviled ham
2 T. chopped pimento
1 tsp. minced onion
1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
dash of salt and pepper
Mix well; sprinkle with parsley flakes. Serve with vegetables or crackers.
Autumn Apple Salad
1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple, undrained
2/3 c. sugar
1 small pkg. lemon gelatin
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 c. diced, unpeeled apples
1/2 c. chopped nuts
1 c. chopped celery
1 c. whipped topping
In a saucepan, combine pineapple and sugar; bring to a boil and boil for 3 minutes. Add gelatin; stir until dissolved. Add cream cheese; stir until mixture is combined. Cool and fold in apples, nuts, celery and whipped topping. Pour into a 9-inch square pan. Chill until firm. Cut in squares and serve on a lettuce leaf.
Tuna Casserole
1 can cream of celery soup
1 can of water
1 can of tuna
1/2 lb. spaghetti
salt and pepper
2 c. shredded cheese
Cook spaghetti, drain, put in a greased baking dish. In a bowl, mix tuna soup, salt, pepper and 1 c. cheese. Pour over spaghetti and mix. Cover with 1 c. cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 1/2 hour. Serves 4.
Strawberry Pudding Freeze
1 c. cold milk
1 3/4 c. thawed whipped topping
1 4 oz. pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix
1 pt. strawberries, sweetened and mashed
Prepare pudding mix with milk according to pkg. directions. Blend in whipped topping and berries. Pour into a shallow pan and freeze. Serve as ice cream. Take out of freezer a few minutes before you want to serve it.
KINDNESS IS THE SUNSHINE IN WHICH VIRTUE GROWS
ADVICE IS A POOR SUBSTITUTE FOR A GOOD EXAMPLE
