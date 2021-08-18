Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories authored by Decatur County resident and history buff Phillip Jackson.
William Lawrence Erdmann was born in Greensburg in 1902. His family owned a cigar manufacturing business in Greensburg since the pioneer era.
William Erdmann graduated from Greensburg High School in 1920. He then began a long and colorful career in the United States Navy. William Erdmann graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1924.
After first serving aboard the battleship California, William Erdmann then began training as a naval aviator at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida. He received his wings in 1928.
As an aviator, he flew scout planes launched from the cruiser Cincinnati, and the battleship Oklahoma. William Erdmann then served at San Diego on shore duty from 1931 to 1933.
William Erdmann then served as a fighter pilot as a member of Fighter Squadron VF-1 aboard the aircraft carrier Saratoga for two years. He then served as the senior aviator on the cruiser Louisville.
From 1936 to 1938 William Erdmann was attached to the Bureau of Aeronautics in Washington, D.C. Then in 1938 he joined Patrol Wing Four which operated between Seattle, Washington and Alaska. This service lasted until early 1941, when William Erdmann organized and commanded Patrol Wing Six in Alameda, California.
In June, 1941 this squadron was moved to patrol the North Atlantic. The squadron flew an aircraft called the Lockheed-Hudson. This was the first land based patrol bomber used by the United States Navy. William Erdmann attained the rank of Commander.
Flying from a British base in Canada, Commander Erdmann’s squadron scored an early victory for the Allies in the opening phase of the United States’ involvement in World War II by sinking a German U-boat on January 28, 1942. This morale boosting episode became nationally publicized with the famous quote, “Sighted Sub, Sank Same” printed in newspaper headlines across the country.
William Erdmann received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his accomplishments while commanding Patrol Wing Six. The citation reads:
“The President of the United States of America takes pleasure in presenting the Distinguished Flying Cross to Commander William L. Erdmann, United States Navy, for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services to the government of the United States as commander of a patrol plane squadron during World War II. By his leadership, persistence, high professional attainments, and fighting spirit, he so trained, disposed and operated his squadron that the menace of enemy submarines was minimized in his patrol area.”
Commander Erdmann also later received the Legion of Merit for his duty in the North Atlantic.
In July, 1942 Commander Erdmann was assigned to the Bureau of Aeronautics again. He then helped form the Naval Air Operational Training Command and became the training officer.
William Erdmann was promoted to Captain January 6, 1943. Then in September, 1943 Captain Erdmann was attached to the staff of Admiral William F. Halsey, Jr. in the South Pacific. Captain Erdmann’s duty was Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer.
Admiral Halsey is a true American hero and probably the most famous United States Navy officer of World War II. A fighting admiral, William Halsey was one of the 5-star Fleet Admirals of World War II. Noted for his colorful quotes, probably his most famous quote is:
“There are no great men. There are just great challenges that ordinary men like you and me are forced by circumstances to meet.”
A 1904 graduate of the Naval Academy, Admiral Halsey is the oldest man in the history of the United States Navy to become an aviator, in order to be qualified to command aircraft carriers. Admiral Halsey is forever associated with the most decorated United States Navy ship of World War II, the aircraft carrier Enterprise, The Big E.
Captain Erdmann earned the Bronze Star while serving as the Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer on Admiral Halsey’s staff. Admiral Halsey must have realized Captain Erdmann had met every challenge he faced. Captain Erdmann was chosen to meet a new challenge: to command an aircraft carrier.
(See next Thursday’s Daily News for the next installment in this series of stories.)
