CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Holiday lights are going up all across the country, bringing bright colors and welcome cheer. But if you wonder how much your energy bill will go up, Duke Energy has the solution.
To help customers plan and manage their light displays, Duke Energy offers a holiday lighting energy calculator that estimates holiday lighting costs.
Holiday lighting calculator: duke-energy.com/holiday
Users can identify the type of lights, the number of 100-bulb strands and how many hours the lights will be used per day to estimate the energy cost per day and per month. Based on their lighting selections, customers can receive energy-efficient tips and options.
