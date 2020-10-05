SOUTHEAST INDIANA - “I think we’re all craving some time outside, away from screens,” said Oak Heritage president Andy Kain. The group protects natural areas and connects people in southeast Indiana with nature.
This fall, Oak Heritage is hosting a series of small, socially-distanced events that inspire wonder and raise funds for conservation. From outdoor yoga to scavenger hunts, participants can slow down and connect with the natural world while supporting nature.
Like always, the nonprofit group has free ways for families to get outside, including their annual photo contest and their new “Nature Quest” challenges. Nature Quest is a series of eight challenges that families can do on their own, at any park or nature preserve. Each challenge has a theme like monarch migration or spider webs.
But Oak Heritage is also adding a new twist this fall, as they adapt to the realities of Covid-19.
“We normally host free wildflower hikes and such at our preserves, and then gather folks for a nature-themed night out (our Annual Dinner). That dinner raises thousands of dollars for conservation, but obviously we’re not hosting large gatherings right now,” said Liz Brownlee, Executive Director of Oak Heritage.
“Those events are on hold because of the pandemic, but we still want to help people spend time in nature, and we still want to raise funds for habitat conservation.”
So how is the nonprofit solving that problem? Oak Heritage is hosting a fall event series with in-person, but socially distanced, activities in nature. The sessions are all hands-on and led by area experts (and Oak Heritage members).
“We’re hoping that each event will meet both goals: fun in nature and fundraising,” added Brownlee.
The yoga sessions, workshops, and wildflower walks, and other events will cost $30.
The group is also hosting a family-friendly Fall (Carry-Out) Picnic at Muscatatuck County Park. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids. The meal will be from The Red Pepper, of Madison, and includes a sandwich, chips, pickle, and dessert. More details are available on the group’s website.
“The idea for the picnic is simple,” said Kain. “This is a chance for our community to celebrate nature but still keep a safe distance. Families can swing by and pick up their meals, and then spread out anywhere in the park to have their picnic. We’ll also have nature scavenger hunts that kids of all ages can do while social distancing.”
Funds raised will be used to fuel Oak Heritage’s work protecting natural areas in southeast Indiana, restoring habitat, and providing hands-on nature education for the community.
Registration is required for the events at their nature preserves and for the picnic at Muscatatuck County Park.
“We expect the events to sell out,” said Kain. “We hope lots of nature lovers will join us outside this fall to support conservation.”
The event series is sponsored by Bear Forestry, Ameriprise Financial Services of Greensburg, Friendship State Bank, and RBSK Partners PC. For more information and to register for events, visit www.oakheritageconservancy.org/events
Upcoming Events
Oct 8 - Outdoor Sensory Yoga for All Levels. Outside, at Webster Woods Nature Preserve. Hosted by Oak Heritage member Becky Staab, owner of Yoga IN Madison. 5:30pm. No experience necessary. $30. RSVP required. Limit 6 participants.
Oct 10 - Guided Nature Hike at Hilltop Farm Nature Preserve. Hosted by Oak Heritage Board Member Chrys Cook. Guided 1-3 mile hike through pollinator habitat and woods. Trails are wide and grassy, on even to rolling terrain. $30. RSVP required. Limit 6 participants.
Oct 17 - Intro to Nature Journaling. Kids welcome! Nature journaling is a good way to slow down and pay attention to nature. Join Oak Heritage member and naturalist Kirsten Carlson in Versailles, where she’ll show you new ways to capture the beauty of nature using drawing, writing, leaf rubbing, and more. Sessions at 11am and 2pm. $30 per adult/child combo. RSVP required. Limit 6 participants per session.
Oct 24 - Fall (Carry-Out!) Picnic at Muscatatuck County Park. The park has plenty of places for your family to enjoy your picnic (and we’ll have some fun activities for you) while still social distancing. Tickets are $12 per adult and $10 per child. Reserve your picnic the Oak Heritage Conservancy website.
