For the last several weeks, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and myself have been enjoying some quiet time in our parsonage.

I did not know what a wonderful time it was until yesterday as my wife and I was enjoying our supper together. Usually, throughout the week, we spend quite a bit of time at a restaurant because of our schedule. It is not often that we can spend a whole week having our meals together.

Enjoying home-cooked meals is one of the great pleasures of being married to someone who knows how to cook. If the cooking were left up to me, it would be a completely different story. The truth is, it is not up to me and I say a grateful, hallelujah!

Experiencing this solitude has brought many blessings.

As I was enjoying the home cook supper the other night, I began to appreciate what a wonderful cook my wife is. For the last several days, she has cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I have eaten her breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a great deal of delight.

After supper that night, which was absolutely delicious, I had a very frightening thought. I am not sure I am over it yet.

The thought was that whenever we go out to eat at a local restaurant, I’m always the one who tips the waitress. I always make sure I am generous with my tip. My philosophy is simply this, the thing that stands between the kitchen and me is that waitress, and I better be able to trust her.

Now, the thought tumbling through my mind is, am I supposed to tip my wife for supper tonight?

It is not that I am not generous. It is that I do not know how to manage this tipping business at home.

And the reason is, I made a slip of the tongue right after supper that night when I said to my wife, “This is a $1 million meal for sure.”

How in the world do you tip a $1 million meal?

As I was ruminating this through my mind, my wife sat down in the living room with me and said, “Did you really mean it was a $1 million meal?”

Throughout life, I have learned one basic fact. If I don’t say what I think I can’t get into trouble. Am I in trouble now?

If I would sell all my assets, I know I could not come anywhere near the tip due for a $1 million meal.

Not knowing what to do, I said with the most gracious smile I could paint on my face, “Yes, my dear. It certainly was a $1 million meal, in my opinion.”

“Well,” she said, “that complement is worth $1 million to me.”

I sighed a very deep sigh and realized I had actually tipped her more than I would tip the waitress at the restaurant. Life just can’t get any better than that.

As we exchanged smiles, I couldn’t help but think of something the apostle Paul said, “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful” (Colossians 3:15).

I believe it’s true that you cannot put a price tag on a thankful spirit.

Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.

