GREENSBURG - First of all, I have a couple of changes. The International Night has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. The Home Ec Council meeting will be held February 7 at the Extension office. Please get your volunteer hours to Bonita or bring to council meeting.
It seems that winter always brings the weather issue. The weathermen on TV seemed to be so concerned that we have not had any amount of snow. Well it is only January, so we will wait and see. They may think we have had too much snow before winter is over. If it snows too much, I will just stay home, look out the window, enjoy it and watch the birds. Of course, I will be working on another quilt. I went to the local quilt shop this week to get fabric for another quilt that I am making for a granddaughter that graduates this spring. The ladies at the quilt shop are always so helpful when it comes to picking out fabric. Their customer service is outstanding. It would be nice if all businesses worked that way. It will keep me busy for awhile but there is always another puzzle to put together.
This time of the year it is nice to look for new recipes to try. Here are few you may want to try.
Creamed Eggs and Ham
3 T. butter
3 level T. flour
2 T. chopped onion
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
salt and pepper to taste
2 1/2 c. milk
1 c. cooked sausage or ham
4 hard-boiled eggs, cut up
Melt butter in saucepan over low heat. Blend in flour, onion and seasonings. Cook over low heat until mixture is smooth and bubbly. Remove from heat and stir in milk. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir one minute. Gently stir in meat and eggs. Heat through. Serve over toast or your favorite biscuits
Potato Bacon Chowder
8 strips of bacon, cut up
1 c chopped onion
2 c. cubed potatoes
1 c. water
salt and pepper to taste
1 can of cream of chicken soup
1 c. sour cream
1 3/4 c. milk
2 T. chopped parsley
Velvetta cheese to taste
Cook bacon in saucepan until crisp. Add onion; saute for 3 minutes. Pour off drippings; add potatoes, water, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer to 10 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Gradually stir in soup, sour cream, milk, parsley and cheese. Do not boil.
Sour Cream Noddle Bake
1/2 lb. noodles
1 pt. sour cream
1 c. chopped onion 1 lb. ground beef
1 8 oz. can tomato sauce
salt and pepper to taste
1/4 tsp. garlic salt
1 c. shredded cheese
Cook noodles in salt water until partly cooked. Drain, add sour cream and onions. Set aside. Brown beef, add tomato sauce, salt and pepper. Simmer 5 minutes. Layer alternately the beef and noodles mixture and top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees until hot.
Cinnamon Pudding Cake
1 c. sugar
2 T. butter
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 c. flour
1 c. milk
2 c. brown sugar
1 1/2 c. water
2 T. butter
Mix together the first six ingredients and pour into an ungreased cake pan. Bring the last three ingredients to a boil then pour over the batter. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.
Can't Leave Alone Bars
1 yellow cake mix
2 eggs
1/3 c. oil
1/2 c. butter
1 c. chocolate c;hips
14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
Combine cake mix, eggs and oil. Press into the bottom of a 9 b y 13 inch pan. Reserve 1/4 c. for topping. Melt butter, chips and sweetened condensed milk. Pour over crust. Put small dabs of reserved crust over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
SUNSHINE PIE
A pound of patience you must find,
Mixed well with loving words so kind.
Drop in 2 pounds of helpful deeds
And thoughts of other people's needs.
A pack of smiles to the make the crust,
Then stir and bake it well you must,
And now I ask that you may try,
The recipes of this SUNSHINE PIE.
