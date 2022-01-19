DECATUR COUNTY - Aren't we glad we live where we do? I can't believe having to deal with what our southern neighbors are doing right now. I guess it might be compared to the blizzard of '78 that we lived through. We thought we wouldn't make it, but we did. Those people aren't used to having to deal with this much snow and ice. But let's not get too snug in our little corner of the world. This is just January and we could have it here. I just hope we have enough in our cupboards and freezers to get us through. I can take being snowed in if we have electricity.
I have been working at my sewing machine a lot. I've bound several quilts, pieced some, and have been making pillow cases for a friend's charity. I have enough fabric to last me for years that I can make into more things. I wonder about those people who say they are bored. I would just like to know what "bored" is. I guess it is bad for the person who has it.
Extension Homemaker activities are beginning to pick up. There will be a Council Meeting at 6 p.m. February 7 in the large meeting room of the Extension office. Please send a representative from your club to the meeting. There will be important information given out.
Our Madison District spring meeting will be March 10 in Switzerland County. Each club president received information about how to send in your reservation. You can bring your club's list of attendees and the money to the Council Meeting.
Also coming up is our International Night program. We will be going to Germany for the night. Our tour guide will be Brian Jones. It will be March 15 at First Baptist Church. Complete details will be sent soon for this event.
EASY BAKED SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
4 skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup catsup
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 cup cider vinegar
1 teaspoon powdered garlic
Preheat the oven 325 degrees. Line a 9x13-inch pan with a sheet of parchment paper. In a large ziploc bag pour in the cornstarch, salt and pepper. Add the chicken pieces and shake well to coat. In a bowl, beat the eggs. Heat the oil in a skillet until it sizzles when you shake a drop of water in it. Dip each chicken piece into the beaten egg and then place into the pan. Sear the chicken on each side and then place into the baking dish. In a medium sized bowl, add the catsup, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, garlic powder and then salt and pepper. Stir to combine and pour over the chicken. Bake for 1 hour. Flip and stir halfway through. Serve with a side of rice.
POTATO LASAGNA
5 potatoes, peeled
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
8 slices ham
7 slices Mozzarella cheese
5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1 cup heavy cream
2 eggs
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice the potatoes into 1/4-inch slices. Season with the salt and pepper, coating them evenly. Press a layer of potatoes evenly into the bottom of a greased square baking pan. Place half of the ham slices evenly over the top of the potatoes, followed by half of the cheese. Follow with another layer of potatoes,then the remaining ham and sliced cheese. Sprinkle the the bacon and parsley evenly and place one final layer of potatoes on top.. Then press it into an even layer. In a small bowl, mix the heavy cream and eggs. Pour on top of the shredded cheese. Bake for 40 minutes or until the cheese on top is a deep golden brown. Cool slightly and serve.
BANANA PUDDING COOKIES WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS
1 1/2 sticks butter
3/4 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 3/4-ounce instant banana cream pudding dry mix
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon soda
2 1/4 cups flour
1 1/4 cup white chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour and soda in a medium mixing bowl and set aside. In a separate large mixing bowl cream butter and sugars together using a hand mixer. Add in the dry pudding mix and continue to beat until well blended. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth and no lumps remain. Combine wet and dry mixture, stir together with a wooden spoon. Add the chocolate chips and gently fold together. Roll into 1-inch balls and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake for 8 - 9 minutes. Take them out of the oven before they start to brown (8 minutes is usually perfect, 9 minutes at the most). You want these cookies slightly under-baked. Cool on rack.
