I woke up this morning to one of the most beautiful days we have had for quite awhile. It just makes me want to get out and go somewhere and just enjoy the scenery.
The snow is still laying out there and helps to make the house so bright. I would just like to see this for a few weeks and then get nicer. I know I’m being unrealistic with my wishing, but I am certainly enjoying it if only for one day. We still have sectional tourneys to go through that sometimes bring out the year’s worst weather.
I am glad that Extension Homemaker activities are beginning to pick up. I have certainly missed them. I think the last time my club met was back in March last year.
Mark your calendar for March 25 as the Madison District spring meeting will be that day. It will be here in Decatur County at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m.
If you plan to go, get your reservation made as soon as possible as they are limiting the number. Send your reservation to Paulette Duerstock, our county treasurer. I will be glad to see all my friends from the district that I haven’t seen since the fall meeting two years ago.
Also, the summer conference will be this June and we will be hearing more about the plans for this at our district meeting.
I have had one shot and will get my next one next week. I’m glad to be getting these as it will give me a little more confidence that the virus may be on its way down. The statistics show that fewer people are getting the virus. They say it will be another year before we can go out without wearing the masks. I just can’t hear anyone who is wearing one.
I have been trying some new recipes lately, some I will keep and some I won’t. I hope you like these.
IMPOSSIBLE CHEESEBURGER PIE
1 pound ground beef
1 1/2 cup chopped onion
1 1/2 cup milk
3 eggs
3/4 cup biscuit mix
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 tomatoes,sliced
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brown beef and onion; drain. Spread into a greased 9-inch pie plate. Beat milk, eggs, and biscuit mix until well blended. Pour on top of beef mixture. Bake 25 minutes. Top mixture with sliced tomatoes and shredded cheese. Bake until knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 5 – 10 minutes.
REUBEN CASSEROLE
1 16-ounce jar sauerkraut
1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing
12 ounces sliced corned beef
8 ounce package Swiss cheese slices
Half of 8-ounce loaf rye bread
1 tablespoon margarine, melted
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Stir sauerkraut and dressing. Place in 9 x 13inch baking dish. Top with meat slices. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and place cheese slices on the meat. Top with bread slices. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes or until bread is crisp.
CHICKEN CRESCENT WREATH
2 8-ounce tubes crescent rolls
1 cup shredded cheese
1 can cream of chicken soup
2 cups fresh chopped broccoli
1/2 cup sliced water chestnuts
1 tablespoon chopped onion
2 chicken breasts
Cook chicken breasts; let cool and cut into bite-sized pieces. Arrange crescent rolls on round pizza pan with pointed ends facing outer edge of pan wide ends overlapping. Combine ingredients and spoon over wide ends of rolls. Fold points over filling. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 – 25 minutes or until golden brown.
BLACK EYES PEAS MEXICANO
1 pound sausage (mild or hot)
1 medium onion, chopped
1 clove garlic
2 14-ounce cans black-eyed peas
1 14-ounce can stewed tomatoes
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon chili powder
Cook sausage in skillet; drain and crumble. Add to other ingredients in a large saucepan Cook an hour, stirring occasionally.
