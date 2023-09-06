GREENSBURG – Fall is on the way. Time to enjoy the fall school sports, putting up fall decorations and buying mums (one of my favorite flowers). Also, I noticed some people are putting up Halloween decorations already. It must be time to enjoy fall with our friends and neighbors!
We have several Extension Homemaker events coming up. Time to send in reservations for Achievement Night to Isabelle Royse; cost is $15 per person. Reservations are due by Sept. 14. Also, anyone interested in attending Fall District Day, reservations are due to Paulette Duerstock by Sept. 11. Remember, all our activities are open to anyone interested in our programs; for more information call the Extension Office.
Here are few recipes you may want to try.
Poppy Seed Chicken
7 – 8 c. chicken, chopped
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 c. sour cream
1/2 c. melted margarine
2 c. crushed butter crackers
2 T. poppy seed
Grease a 9 by 13 inch pan. Place chicken over bottom of pan. Mix together soup and sour cream and pour over chicken. Melt margarine and add to crushed crackers and poppy seeds. Mix together and top casserole with cracker mixture. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Delicious served over rice.
Mixed Vegetable Salad
16 oz. pkg. frozen mixed vegetables
1 can kidney beans
1 c. green peppers, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 c celery, chopped
Dressing
1 c. sugar
2 t. flour
1 t. mustard
1/2 c. water
1/2 c. vinegar
Cook frozen vegetables and drain. Add peppers, onion and celery. For the dressing, stir together all dressing ingredients and boil until thick. Cool slightly. Pour over vegetables and chill several hours before serving
Iowa Ham Balls
1 c. graham cracker crumbs
1 lb. turkey ham, finely chopped
1 lb. ground beef
3/4 c. milk
Sauce
1 can tomato soup
1 tsp. dry mustard
3/4 c. brown sugar
2 T. vinegar
Mix ingredients;shape into balls. Combine sauce ingredients and pour over ham balls. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Butterfinger Dessert
1 1/2 pkg. graham crackers, crushed
1/4 c. margarine
1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding
1 pkg. instant butterscotch pudding
2 c. milk
1 qt. vanilla ice cream
1 carton of Cool Whip (small)
4 Butterfinger candy bars
Combine crumbs and margarine. Press 3/4 of mixture into a 9 by 13 pan. Combine pudding and milk. Add ice cream. Beat until smooth. Pour over crumbs and refrigerate for 1 hour. Spread with Cool Whip. Crush candy bars and add to remaining crumbs. Sprinkle on top.
We would like to thank all our family and friends for their cards, phone calls and best wishes for our recent 68th wedding anniversary. Thanks again!
