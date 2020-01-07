DECATUR COUNTY – I don’t know about you, but I am still trying to get my days straightened out after all the Saturdays and Sundays we’ve had the last few weeks.
I am enjoying the beautiful sunshine we’ve had the last few days and would take it the rest of the winter if I had my choice. But they say massive amounts of rain are on the way. Can you imagine what it would be if it was colder and all came down as snow? I can remember Januaries that did have that much snow, but hope that passes us by this time.
I would like to remind you of the Extension Board annual meeting that will be Jan. 16 in the City Hall meeting room. You need to make your reservation for the meal by Jan. 9. The Certificate of Distinction will be presented to one man and one woman who have made a contribution to the Extension Service over the last year.
I hope you have gotten some of the Christmas goodies eaten and are ready to enjoy some good comfort food these winter days.
OVERNIGHT LASAGNA
1 pound hamburger
1 16-ounce jar spaghetti sauce
1-pound package lasagna noodles, uncooked
1 pound cottage cheese
1 egg
1 pound Mozzarella cheese, grated
1 cup Parmesan cheese
In skillet, brown hamburger; drain. Add 3/4 jar spaghetti sauce to hamburger. In a 9 x 13-inch pan spread bottom with remainder of sauce. Top with half of uncooked noodles. Add egg to cottage cheese and place mixture on top of noodles. Top with layer of half mozzarella cheese, half of meat sauce and half Parmesan cheese. Repeat layering one more time, ending with Parmesan cheese. Place in refrigerator overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before serving.
CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI
2 16-ounce packages frozen broccoli
4 large chicken breasts, cooked and cut in large pieces
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup shredded sharp cheese
2 cups soft bread crumbs
4 tablespoons butter, melted
Paprika
Cook broccoli until tender/crisp; drain well and place in 9 x 13-inch dish. Cover with chicken. Combine soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice and cheese; pour over chicken. Sprinkle bread crumbs on top and drizzle with butter. Sprinkle on paprika. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
CORN PUDDING
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 cans corn, partially drained
3 eggs
2 tablespoons melted butter
1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cup milk
Mix butter and flour with corn. Add salt. Mix other ingredients well and add to corn. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes.
TWO CUP CASSEROLE
2 cups uncooked pasta
2 cups grated cheese
2 cups milk
2 cups cooked meat (chicken, ham or beef)
2 hard boiled eggs, chopped
2 cans cream soup (mushroom, chicken, or celery)
2 tablespoons minced onion
2 tablespoons green and/or red pepper
Layer in greased casserole. Make ahead and refrigerate for at least an hour. Bake at 325 degrees until pasta is tender.
