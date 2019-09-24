By the time you are reading this the Madison District retreat will be in full swing. I have heard that Decatur County will be well represented again this year. This is a great time to get away from reality and get our minds on fun and frivolity, plus some learning as well. You name it and we’ll have it, plus the meals are great. This is such a beautiful location. No wonder the Cincinnati Bengals go there for their training.
Another activity to put onto your agenda is the upcoming Achievement Night at First Baptist Church on W. Washington Street. The deadline for making your reservation is coming up real fast. You need to get it in by Oct. 1. It will be $8 and needs to be sent to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. 200 N., Greensburg. The Night Club has planned for us to have a good time.
Awards will be presented, deceased members will be remembered, and there will be a lot of other things. One of these will be painting ceramics. If you would like to paint, the cost will be from $3 to $10. The items will be available for purchase. The menu for the meal will be ham salad or chicken salad sandwich, slaw, chips, tea or lemonade, brownies, cookies and an ice cream sundae bar.
I love this autumn weather we woke up to this morning. I slept better last night than I had for a month or more. The sky is so blue, but I hear there will more summer weather coming by the weekend. I will certainly enjoy the cooler days while we have them.
The Madison District fall meeting was enjoyed by everyone I talked to. They said it was the best we’ve had for awhile. Our new District Representative did a good job with the meeting. We had our State President, Anne Moore of Bartholomew County, with us as well as Jan Goegel, Vice President. They got us up to date on the things that are going on at the state level.
The meeting was held at Hope Moravian Church and one of their members told a little history of the Moravians. They are a very old religion, one of the oldest. There aren’t very many Moravians around, and theirs is the only church in Indiana. The meal was catered by the Tea Room in Hope and was very delicious. I wondered what it would be in a sack lunch, but they had that sack packed with way more than I could eat there.
The date for next spring’s meeting was announced and I will give it to you nearer the time. It’s time to be finding your soup recipes for the cooler weather. I’ll help you out with some I found.
BEEF BARLEY SOUP
1 large can tomato juice
1 can water
1 pound ground beef
4 cups sliced carrots
1 1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 cup barley
6 beef bouillon cubes
Brown beef. Put all ingredients into large pot and cook until tender.
HAM AND CABBAGE COUP
4 tablespoons butter
1 onion chopped
3 potatoes, peeled and cubed
2 carrots peeled and sliced
2 cups water
13 1/4-ounce can chicken broth
4 cups cabbage, shredded
1/4 pound cooked ham, chopped
Pepper, to taste
In saucepan, melt butter and saute onions until clear. Add potatoes and carrots, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add water, broth, cabbage, ham, and pepper. Cook over medium-low heat for approximately one hour. Makes 4 servings.
POTATO CORN CHOWDER
8 to 10 potatoes, peeled and sliced
1 can corn, with juice
1 onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
3 cups chicken stock
1 cup milk
1 cup American cheese, cubed
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded or cubed
Salt and pepper to taste
Boil potatoes, corn, onion, and celery in the chicken stock until potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Mash with potato masher. Add milk and cheeses. Salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil and serve. If soup is too thick, add more milk. Serves 6.
