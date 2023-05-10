The Extension Homemakers Council meeting was held May 1.
President, Marilyn Davis opened the meeting with the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance and the Homemakers Creed. In attendance were Isabelle Royse, Carolyn S. Martin, Rita Hellmich, Kathy Bennett, Barb Bohman, Diann Reisman, Joan Greiwe, Janet Bedel, Paulette Duerstock, Marilyn Davis, Bonita Hellmich and Christopher Fogle.
We reviewed the minutes from the February meeting (taken by Janet Bedel in Bonita’s absence) and it was mentioned that the name “Joanie Nobbe” should be “Joanie Greiwe.” Diann motioned to accept this change and Kathy seconded the motion. We went over the treasurer’s report; Bonita motioned to accept it and Isabelle seconded.
International Night – It was a wonderful night with a very nice program and a good turnout for attendance. Linda Weigel sent a thank you to Bonita for the beautiful programs. Everyone enjoyed the meal and door prizes. Janet thanked everyone for attending the program, along with their clubs. The program by the Girl Scouts was also well received, and it was nice to hear Elizabeth talk about her trip to Africa and how their Girl Scout troop is trying to help the young ladies in some of these African countries. The Girl Scouts sold some African-made jewelry that evening. For Cultural Arts, Eileen Fisse’s quilt was chosen to go to Home and Family Conference.
Home and Family Conference is June 5 to 7 in Noblesville. At this time, no one from our county will be attending.
Open Class books are available. Marilyn had ladies sign up during International Night to help cut up strawberries for the Strawberry Festival on June 9. They will cut the berries at the Bread of Life.
Marilyn asked the ladies to let her know if they or anyone from their clubs wanted to ride on the trolley during the Fair Parade on July 16. Extension Homemakers are the Grand Marshals of the parade this year.
Our Spring District meeting was held in Brown County. It was a nice day and it moved along well with a good program given by Christopher Colley from “Celebrate Recovery.” We had a nice meal of a potato bar with pulled pork. The fall District Meeting will be held at Hanover.
Madison District Retreat will be held May 23 and 24 at Camp Higher Ground. There are 25 committed to spending the night (with about 30 or 31 total attending). Registration was due by May 10.
All club dues have been paid and we have 56 members this year. Bonita will have the program book finished soon. Clubs are to let her know of any address, phone number or email updates for members.
Rita Hellmich passed around one of her wedding invitations and invited everyone to attend the wedding on June 17 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Batesville.
Marilyn mentioned that she put Decatur County in to participate in the Host-a-Hoosier this year.
Achievement Night is going to be Thursday, September 21, 2023 at First Baptist Church with registration at 5:30 p.m. and meal at 6 p.m. Bob Leitgable will give a presentation about the Operation Christmas Child so we can all see what we are helping to support. Fifty Club and Forrest Hill are planning Achievement Night.
Marilyn would like for Extension Homemakers to give a donation to help out the Girl Scouts who are going on a trip to Savannah, Georgia. Marilyn suggested giving $500 to the Girl Scouts. Bonita proposed we give $500 to the Girl Scouts and Isabelle seconded the motion. It was passed by all. Carrie Walden is the contact for the Girl Scouts. Paulette will see who they need the check made out to for the donation.
Extension Homemakers will also donate $250 to the Decatur County Marching Band to help with instrument repairs, trips to competitions, etc. This amount was also passed, along with the proposal of $500 for the Girl Scouts.
Marilyn closed the meeting about 1:45 p.m. and the Extension Homemaker’s Club Prayer was sung.
