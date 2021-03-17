GREENSBURG - Spring is on the way! We are waiting for the flowers to start blooming, to think about planting more flowers and getting ready to plant a garden. Just remember, this is just March and we may see some more snow yet.
It seems our Extension Homemaker programs are beginning to start to move forward. Our INternational will be held on April 20 at First Baptist Church; we will be visiting the country of Israel. More details as they become available. The other good news is that we are going to have our Open Class exhibits at the county fair from July 8 to 15. We will let everyone know about the classes as soon as they are finalized. There will be some changes, but it is sure good to be able to take things to the fair again. If you are interested in helping, just call the Extension office to sign up.
Since we have been home so much, I am always trying new recipes.
Tuna Stroganoff
1/4 c. butter
1/4 c. chopped onion
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 c. sour cream
dash of pepper
1 6-oz. can tuna,drained
2/3 c. mushrooms, drained and chopped
Cook onion in butter until tender; blend in soup, sour cream and pepper.
Add tuna and mushrooms and heat through.
Serve on hot cooked rice or noodles.
Makes 4 servings
Ham and Swiss Casserole
1 8 oz. pkg noodles, cooked and drained
2 c. cubed fully cooked ham
2 c. shredded Swiss cheese
1 can cream of celery soup
1 c. sour cream
1/2 c. chopped green pepper
1/2 c. chopped onion
In a greased 9 X 13 baking dish layer half the noodles, ham and cheese. Combine the soup, sour cream, green pepper, onion; spread half over the top. Repeat all layers. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until heated through. Makes 8 servings.
Grandmother's Orange Salad
1 11 oz. can mandarin oranges, drained
1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained
Water
1 6 oz. pkg orange gelatin ( or 2 small pkgs.)
1 pt. softened orange sherbet
2 sliced bananas
Reserve the juices from the oranges and pineapple. Add enough water to make 2 cups. Heat to boiling. Pour over gelatin. Stir until dissolved. Makes 10 servings. Sounds good for Easter!
Easy Lemon Pie
(My daughter gave me this recipe.)
! can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 c. fresh lemon juice (not bottled)
1 8 oz. carton of whipped topping
Graham cracker crust for 9-inch pie
Combine milk and lemon juice with a whisk and then fold in the whipped topping and put in crust and refrigerate several hours before serving. This would also be good using lime juice.
Triple Fudge Brownies
1 small pkg. instant chocolate pudding
1 regular size chocolate cake mix
2 c. chocolate chips
Make the pudding using the 2 c. of milk then whisk in the dry cake mix. Then stir in the chips. Pour into a greased 15x10x1 baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Makes 4 dozen. This would be good with many other combinations like lemon pudding, lemon cake mix and white chocolate chips.
