GREENSBURG - It has been a different year without our usual club meetings and events, but we still need to thank all our Extension Educators for all their work through the year. Even though the Homemakers have not been able to always meet, many informative programs are available at the Extension Office. Here are a few you might be interested in.
Houseplants, Food and Nutrition, with literature about cooking with honey, mixes in a jar, gluten free basics. Also, in family resource management there is cutting heating and cooling costs, reverse mortgages, thrifty grocery shopping. In regard to health, there is literature about understanding hospice, cancer prevention and survivorship, taking time for your health. In human development there is value of friendships, stress and self-care and planning for the unexpected.
This information is available to everyone, you do not have to belong to the Extension Homemakers. Just call the Extension Office at 812-663-8388 and the ladies at the desk are always willing to help you and answer any questions.
I froze some more corn again. It must be a good year for sweet corn. My neighbor brought me some as well as some that I purchased. I have seen signs in our area with sweet corn for sale.
The corn has been sweet and ears are filled, so I am freezing more corn but it will be good next winter when the snow flies and besides I don't need lids to freeze corn.
Here are few recipes using corn as well as other recipes.
Fresh Corn Casserole
8 slices of bacon
8 ears of corn, cut from the cob
1 c. chopped green pepper
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
3 fresh tomatoes. peeled and sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Fry bacon in a large skillet until crisp, drain on paper towels. In the same skillet, pour off all but 2 T. of bacon drippings. Add corn, pepper and onion and saute for 5 minutes. Crumble bacon and combine with salt, pepper and mustard in a small bowl. In a greased 2-qt. baking dish layer 1/2 of corn mixture, 1/2 bacon mixture and 1/2 tomatoes. Repeat layers. Bake uncovered 35 minutes. Makes 8 servings.
Mexican Corn Soup
4 c. fresh corn kernels
1 c. chopped onion
2 T. butter
2 T. flour
Salt and pepper to taste
2 c. chicken broth
2 c. milk or cream
1 c. grated cheddar cheese
1 4 oz. can chopped green chilies (optional)
Tortilla chips
1/2 c. crumbled crisp bacon
Saute corn and onion in butter until tender. Add flour, salt and pepper and cook 1 minute. Gradually add broth, alternately with milk or cream until thickened. Add cheese and chilies. Do not overheat. Serve in bowls, stirring in 4 or 5 chips and top with bacon.
Tomato Pie
4 tomatoes, peeled and sliced
10 fresh basil leaves, chopped
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 (9-inch) pre-baked deep dish pie shell
1 c. grated mozzarella
1 c. grated cheddar
1 c. mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
Place the tomatoes in a colander in the sink in 1 layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and allow to drain for 10 minutes. Layer the tomato slices, basil and onion in pie shell. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the cheese and mayonnaise together. Spread mixture on top of the tomatoes and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. To serve, cut into slices and serve warm.
(This sounds like a refreshing cake!)
Apricot Nectar Cake
1 pkg. lemon cake mix
1/2 c. sugar
1 c. apricot nectar
1/2 c. oil
4 eggs
1 c. powdered sugar
1/4 c. lemon juice
Mix cake mix, sugar, nectar and oil together; add eggs and beat well. Bake in a bundt pan at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Mix powdered sugar and lemon juice together and drizzle over cool cake.
LOOK UP!
Look up, tired heart, toward the sky
See beauties only found on High
Birds sing in trees, not on the ground,
Only on High the sun is found,
Look up!! God's love is shining there,
His evidence is All Around Us.
