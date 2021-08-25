It is time to turn in your reservation for the Madison District Retreat. The deadline is September 9. For more info call Marnie Carr at 812-375-0999 or call the Extension office.
Also a reminder that our annual Achievement Night is October 13 at St. Mary’s Church and will be hosted by the Clinton Club. More info as it becomes available. Just put that date on your calendar.
Another reminder that if you are interested in any of the Extension Homemaker events call the Extension office; they are all open to everyone.
Some of my favorite cookbooks are my Amish cookbooks. They always seem to have down-to-earth recipes. Some of the recipes are for large quantities, but you can always cut them down. They also have some very good sayings as well as recipes.
Over the years we have visited many of the Amish settlements in Ohio, Illinois and, off course, in Indiana. I am always amazed at their clean gardens and the beautiful flowers in their yards. We just enjoy driving the countryside. Their clothes line are always interesting. I guess my favorite places to visit are the areas around Shipshewana and Middlebury in northern Indiana. The food is always great and they have some very nice quilt shops..
I will give you a few sayings and recipes I found in my cookbooks.
HE WHO HAS A SHARP TONGUE SOON CUTS HIS OWN THROAT.
CATCH THE BEAR BEFORE YOU SELL ITS SKIN.
A SMILE IS A CURVE THAT HELPS SET THINGS STRAIGHT.
QUARRELS NEVER LAST LONG IF ON ONE SIDE WERE ALL THE WRONG.
DO NOT BE LIKE THE ROOSTER WHO THOUGHT THE SUN ROSE TO HEAR HIM CROW.
ANY TROUBLE THAT IS TOO SMALL TO TAKE TO GOD IN PRAYER IS TOO SMALL TO WORRY ABOUT.
YOU ARE NEVER FULLY DRESSED IN THE MORNING UNTIL YOU PUT ON A SMILE.
Penny Supper
6 weiners, sliced thin
2 T. minced onion
1 c. cooked peas
1 c. mushroom soup
4 med. potatoes, cooked and diced
1/4 c. soft butter
1 T. mustard
salt and pepper
Combine wieners with potatoes, onions, peas, and butter in casserole. Combine remaining ingredients and toss with weiner mixture. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 mintes. Serves 6.
Cheesy Salmon Casserole
1/4 c. chopped onion
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 c. shredded cheese
1 8 oz. can salmon
2 T. margarine
1/2 c. milk
4 c. cooked macaroni
buttered bread crumbs
In a medium saucepan, cook onion in margarine until tender. Stir in soup and milk, 3/4 c. cheese, macaroni and salmon. Pour in baking dish and bake at 250 degrees for 25 minutes. Top with bread crumbs and remaining cheese and bake another 10 minutes.
Quick Butterscotch Dessert
Mix a box of butterscotch pudding according to directions, Add Ritz or graham crackers (broken into pieces), butterscotch chips, miniature marshmallows, nuts, and fresh apples (diced). Mix all ingredients together; top with whipped topping if desired. (Add the amount of chips, nuts marshmallows and fresh apples as you wish.)
Jam Bars
2 c. rolled oats
1 3/4 c. flour
1 c. shortening
1 c brown sugar
1/2 c. chopped nuts
1 tsp. cinnamon
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
3/4 c. jam preserves (any flavor)
Combine all ingredients, except jam, in a large bowl. Mix until crumbly. Reserve 2 cups mixture and press the rest in the bottom of a 13 by 9 inch baking pan. Spread jam evenly over mixture and sprinkle with the remaining mixture. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown. Cool and cut in squares.
