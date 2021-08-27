Danielle was employed by an advertising agency. The job allowed her to support her disabled husband and afford the medical care he needed. But with the loss of her job came the loss of her health coverage, too.
Suddenly, Danielle was looking at spending thousands of dollars each month to keep her husband alive. Sometimes, she’d wake in the middle of the night in a near panic attack because she had no idea how she was going to provide for the man she loved.
The giant of fear likes to torment you with questions about things that haven’t happened yet. You can usually recognize him because most of his taunts start with the phrase, “What if…?”
For example, Danielle often heard these taunts, “What if you can’t afford your husband’s medication next month? What if your savings run out before you can find another job? What if that interview tomorrow doesn’t go well?”
In these moments, it’s natural to want to run and hide. But instead of hiding out, reach out to your Heavenly Father. Rely on His promises from Scripture…
• “For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.” – 2 Timothy 1:7
• “I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.” – Psalm 34:4
• “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” – 1 Peter 5:7
• “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:6-7
• “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” – John 14:27
