In 1 Samuel 17, there’s a well-known story about David and Goliath. If you’re unfamiliar with the tale, Goliath was a giant who was described to be “six cubits and a span” (1 Samuel 17:4).
In modern day language, that means Goliath was roughly 9 feet and 9 inches tall. He regularly taunted the Israelites to the point that the whole nation quaked in fear of him and his army.
When David overhears the threats, he’s enraged. He demands, “Who is this uncircumcised Philistine that he should defy the armies of the living God?” (1 Samuel 17:26)
King Saul hears of David’s bravery. But he’s more amused than impressed when David confidently tells him, “The Lord who rescued me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will rescue me from the hand of this Philistine.” (1 Samuel 17:37)
Still, David is allowed to face off with the giant. What weapon does the young teenager select for this gladiator style showdown? He chooses a sling and five smooth stones from the nearby brook.
To grasp the magnitude of his choice, imagine a four-year-old confronting an NFL linebacker with a slingshot and some rocks. It sounds laughable and more than a little impossible.
But David is undaunted. He stands confidently in front of a man easily twice his size and proudly proclaims, “The battle is the Lord’s, and he will give all of you into our hands.” (1 Samuel 17:47).
As David predicted, God delivers the giant into the hands of a teenager and the Philistine army flees. The battle is won because of the faith of one small shepherd boy who dared to defy a giant.
Unfortunately, giants enter into the life of every Christian. They may not be literal giants standing in front of your eyes. But you recognize their taunts. You’ve heard their threats. Your knees knock and you’re searching desperately for a faith that proclaims, “The battle is the Lord’s.”
Will you trust in the Lord for the victory needed in your life? Just as David succeeded in the battle against the giant, so can you be victorious against the giant, whatever it is, and find success against drugs, alcohol, various sins and know God really loves you and cares for you.
Dr. Michael Layne can be reached at 812-503-2170 or, www.faithpoints.org.
