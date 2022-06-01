GREENSBURG - June 14th is Flag Day; it seems to be a forgotten holiday. It was approved as a holiday in 1777 by the Continental Congress and the design of the first national flag was approved. The first time the flag was flown was in Hartford, Conn. during the Civil War in the late 1800s. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked June 14th as the official establishment of Flag Day. It would be great if everyone would display a flag on Flag Day to show our support for the United States of America and for the great country we live in - and begin to care about each other and learn to work together for the common good.
Well, I finally got all my flower containers filled and they are doing well with all the rain. As for my garden, we have two tomato plants and several herbs. So now we can watch them grow and enjoy them.
Thinking about plants, there will be classes at the fair for flowers, plants and gardening.
All the details are available at the Extension office. Remember, entries are open to all Decatur residents.
Flower Arrangements
Class 1 Zinnia Class 2 Garden flowers in a recycled container Class 3 - Miniature arrangement- fresh in appropriate size container. Container must be 6 inches or less in size. Class 4 - Roadside Beauty (flowers and greenery from the roadside, field or woods)
Horticultural Specimen
class 1 -Hydrangea (a. colored hydrangea B ) White hydrangea Class 2 - Gladioli Class 3 - Lilies A) day lily B) other lilies Class 4 - other flowers
Plants Class 1 - Blooming plants- plant grown for its bloom; MUST be blooming. Can be indoor or outdoor plant. A) outdoor plant, must be blooming B) Indoor plant- must be blooming class 2 - foliage plants - grown for its foliage Class 3 - succulents (cactus, etc.) Class 4 - other plants
Garden - All produce must be grown by the exhibitor
Class 1 - Green Beans- 12 on a plate Class 2 - potatoes - 5 on a plate Class 3 - onions 5 on a plate Class 4 -tomatoes, ripe or green - 5 on a plate Class 5 - Squash- 1 on a plate Class 6 - Head of cabbage Class 7 - cucumbers, 3 on a plate Class 8 - peppers, any kind - 3 on a plate Class 9 - A believe it or not - Flower or vegetable of unusual shape or size.
Salami Roll-ups
1 8 oz. carton of whipped cream cheese
1/4 lb. of hard salami, finely chopped
2 T. dill pickle relish
4 flour tortillas (10-inch)
Combine cream cheese, salami and relish. Spread over tortillas. Roll up tightly; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Unwrap and cut into 1-inch slices. Makes 3 1/2 dozen.
Honey Ham Sandwiches
6 slices favorite bread
6 T. softened cream cheese
6 t. grated Parmesan cheese
1 onion sliced
6 slices of dill or sweet pickles
9 slices of honey ham
Spread 3 bread slices with cream cheese, sprinkle with cheese. Layer remaining ingredients and top with another bread slice . Makes 3 sandwiches.
Pineapple Buttermilk Sherbet
1 20 oz. can unsweetened crushed pineapple, undrained
2 c. buttermilk
3/4 c. sugar
Combine all ingredients; stir until sugar is dissolved. Cover and freeze in an 8-inch square pan for 1 1/2 hours or until mixture begins to harden. Stir and freeze another 3 to 4 hours or until firm. To use, remove from freezer 20 minutes before serving.
