I would like to thank our Homemakers who helped cut up the strawberries for the Strawberry Festival last week. This was just one of our groups community projects. The shortcake sure was good. It is great to see the community work together on projects for the United Fund as well as other projects.
Well, back to the remainder of categories for the Open Class at the Decatur County Fair July 7 to 14.
Crocheting – Class 1 – Afghans Class 2 – Doilies Class 3 – Wearable items (children and adult) Class 4 – Other crocheted items.
Knitting – Class 1 – Afghans Class 2 – Other knitted items
Needlework – Class 1 – Hand-embroidered items Class 2 – Counted Cross Stitch
Sewing – Class 1 – Wearable items ( adult and children)
Quilts – Class 1 – Appliqued, cross stitched, or embroidered, hand quilted Class 2 – Appliqued, cross- stitched or embroidered, machine quilted Class 3 – Pieced, made by entrant, hand quilted Class 4 – Pieced, made by entrant, machine quilted Class 5 – Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed and quilted by entrant Class 6 Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed by entrant and machine quilted.
Other quilted items
Class 1 – baby quilts (45 by 60 in.) or smaller – hand quilted by entrant Class 2 Baby quilts ( 45 by 60 or smaller) machine quilted by entrant Class 3 – Wall hangings – must have rod pocket – machine or hand quilted
Class 4 – old quilts A) over 25 years old (include card with info about quilt) B) over 50 yrs. old (include card with info) C. first quilt you ever made ( the entrant) Class 5 – other quilted items
Photography – Photo must be 8 by 10 or 5 by 7 in size
Class 1 – Sunrise Class 2 – Sunset Class 3 – Babies up to 1 yr. (black and white) Class 4 – babies up to one year ( colored) Class 5 – People – black and white Class 6 -People- color Class 7 Animals – black and white class 8 – Animals – color Class 9 – your favorite black and white and Class 10 – your favorite colored – class 11 – other photos
Food Preservation – Class 1 – jar of fruit Class 2 – jar of vegetable Class 3 – Pickles Class 4 Relish and class 5 – other products such as beets, catsup. salsa etc. Jelly – Class 1 homemade jelly Class 2 – homemade jam.
For entry times and other details regarding the classes, please contact the extension office at 812-663-8388
I also want to wish all the fathers and Happy Fathers Day this weekend.
Recipes Easy Beef and Noodles
1/2 lb. sirloin steak, cubed
1 med. onion, sliced
1 8 oz. can mushrooms, drained
2 T. vegetable oil
2 pkgs Ramen noodles
4 1/4 c. water, divided
Saute steak, onions and mushrooms in oil until meat is no longer pink. Set noodle seasoning aside. Bring 4 c. water to a boil. Add noodles and cook until tender; drain. Combine noodles,seasoning packets, meat and remaining water. Heat thoroughly. If you desire, you may use 1 lb. of steak and double the rest of the ingredients. Makes 4 servings.
Lemon Salad
1 6 oz. pkg lemon Jello
1 can 20 oz. crushed pineapple
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
1/2 c. coconut
6 oz. of cream cheese
1 c. mayonnaise
1 c. miniature marshmallows
1 c. whipped cream
Prepare Jello according to directions. While still warm, stir in other ingredients and fold in whipped cream last. Refrigerate overnight. Servers 6 to 8.
Banana Brownie Pie
1 9-inch unbaked pie shell
1 c. chocolate chips
1/4 c. margarine
1 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
3/4 c. biscuit baking mix
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 c. chopped nuts
2 ripe bananas sliced
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and bake pie shell for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and reduce temperature to 325 degrees. In a saucepan, over low heat, melt chips with margarine. In a large bowl beat chocolate mixture with condensed milk, biscuit mix, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. Stir in nuts. Place bananas in bottom of pie shell. Pour chocolate mixture over bananas. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until center is set. Cool and refrigerate.
