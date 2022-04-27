GREENSBURG – Where can you find four seasons in one week? I believe that’s what we have experienced. I know the farmers are champing at the bit to get into their fields and gardeners are wanting to get their back yard gardens started. I haven’t gotten any flowers in the boxes on my porch. The pros say to wait until Mother’s Day to be assured there are no killing frosts. At least the flowers have outdone themselves with their beauty. My daffodils seem to be better this year than they have ever been. And the red buds are in full bloom right now. And to think all of the ones you see as you pass our house came from a couple small twigs set out shortly after we moved here 50+ years ago.
Don’t forget the sew day May 6. They will be making the shorts that go in boys’ Christmas boxes sent out next winter. They need cutters, sewers, sergers, elastic measurers, and I’m sure if you don’t have a machine to take they can find something to do. Remember, many hands make light work.
The rules and categories for the Open Class entries at the fair are in a little booklet you can pick up at the Extension Office. Most of the classes are unchanged from the past. There will still be no foods entered. Pick up a book and see what you can be working on to exhibit. Remember, these exhibits are open to anyone who lives in this county or is a member of an Extension Homemakers club. Membership is not a requirement.
I get a lot of recipes off my computer so I will share some of the latest I copied down. They look like they are doable mostly with ingredients you already have on hand.
SCOTTISH RUMBLEDETHUMPS
4 cups diced potatoes
1 head green cabbage
2 large onions
1 stick butter
1 cup sharp white cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Boil potatoes in a medium saucepan until fork tender. Drain and put back into pan. Mash potatoes until smooth and set aside. Melt butter in large skillet and saute’ cabbage and onions until wilted, but not browned. Add half the cheese and all the potatoes and stir until cheese is melted. Add salt and pepper to taste. Put mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Cover with foil or lid and bake for 30 minutes. Bake an additional 5 minutes uncovered until cheese is golden and bubbly.
BAKED SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
Salt and pepper to taste.
1 1/2 cup cornstarch
3 eggs beaten
1/4 cup canola oil
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup catsup
1/4 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon garlic salt
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Season with salt and pepper. In separate bowls, place cornstarch and slightly beaten eggs. Dip chicken in cornstarch then coat in egg mixture. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken until browned. Place the chicken into a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine sugar, catsup, vinegars and soy sauce. Pour over chicken and bake for 1 hour. Stir occasionally to make chicken become covered with the sauce. Enjoy!!
POOR MAN’S HAMBURGER STEAKS
2 pounds ground beef
1 1/2 cup saltine crackers, crushed (roughly 1 sleeve)
1 cup whole milk
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
Flour for dredging
Salt and pepper to taste
Gravy: 2 cans cream of mushroom soup
1 1/2 cups milk
1 1/2 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together soup and milk, then stir in parsley. Set aside. In a separate large bowl, combine ground beef, saltines, milk, Italian seasoning, garlic and onion powder and cayenne. Then season with salt and pepper.
Using your hands or two forks,combine ingredients until just mixed. Gently form into even-sized patties. Place 1 cup flour in a shallow dish and dredge all patties. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and sear until golden brown. Transfer browned patties to baking dish, then evenly top with gravy, cover dish, and bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until cooked through.
BROWN SUGAR MUFFINS
1 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup milk
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup coarsely chopped nuts (optional)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease or line 14 to 16 muffin cups with paper liners. In a large bowl, mix the butter and brown sugar together. Add the milk, egg, and vanilla and stir to combine. Add the flour, soda, and salt and mix just until combined. If using, stir in the nuts. Divide mixture into muffin cups, about 2/3 cup each. Bake 15 to 20 minutes in preheated oven.
