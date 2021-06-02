GREENSBURG - June is here already! We had a nice holiday weekend as we honored our fallen heroes, and the race was fast and safe, which is always great. As far as the winner, that depends on who you wanted to win.
Here are a few Extension Homemakers events coming up.
This week is our annual Home and Family conference in Indianapolis.
The Decatur County Fair is July 8 to 15.
August 24 is Madison Fall District Day.
September 22 and 23 is the Madison Fall Retreat.
For information about all these events contact the Extension Office.
If you can help at the fair, please contact the Extension Office. Also, stop by to pick up a copy of classes and rules for the Open Class at the fair.
If you are interested in showing your artwork at the fair you can contact Art On The Square at 812-663-8600. It will be exhibited in the Farm and Home Center.
I visited the Farmers Market Friday, although it was raining, I bought several quarts of fresh strawberries, They sure were good! I am looking forward to other fresh fruits and vegetables as the season continues.
I also ordered fresh peaches again this year from the New Point Fire Department. They are always very good. This is a fundraiser for the department as well as the Special Olympics and a 4-H Club. We all need to support our volunteer fire departments and thank them for their service to the community.
Gourmet Chicken Salad with Fresh Peaches
2 c. cooked and cubed chicken
3/4 c. chopped celery
3/4 c. seedless grapes
3/4 c. fresh peaches, peeled and cubed
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/2 c. sour cream
salt to season
fresh peach slices and parsley
Toss chicken, celery, grapes and peaches together. Mix mayonnaise and sour cream and pour over salad. Add salt and mix gently. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve. Garnish with fresh peach slices and parsley. Makes 6 servings.
Bacon , Lettuce and Tomato Salad
1 7 oz. box of Creamettes shells, cooked and drained
1 1/2 lb. bacon, diced, fried and drained
1/2 head lettuce, shredde
2 or 3 tomatoes, diced
1 T. finely diced onion
pepper to taste
Mayonnaise or salad dressing to coat
Mix the first 6 ingredients together. Mix with mayonnaise or salad dressing to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve. The shells, bacon and tomatoes may be prepared the day before and refrigerated.
Ground Meat with Green Beans
1 lb. ground beef
1 large onion chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 T. oil
1 8 oz. can tomato sauce
1 c. water
1/2 lb. fresh string beans
salt and pepper to taste
Saute meat, onions and garlic in oil till brown, drain. Combine tomato sauce with water and add to mixture. Bring to a boil. Add beans, salt and pepper. Cover, reduce heat and cook over medium heat about 45 minutes or until beans are cooked.
Cherry Soup
Dumpling mixture
1 egg, beaten
4 heaping tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 c. milk
pinch of salt
Mix together. It will look like cake batter.
4 c. water
1 3/4 c. sugar
3 c. pitted, fresh sour cherries
Boil water with sugar; add cherries and cook to soften. Bring to a good boil. Continue boiling while dribbling (pour in slowly) dumpling mixture into the cherry mixture. Remove from heat. Serve warm or cold.
