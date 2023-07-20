By the time you read this, another successful Decatur County Fair will have come and gone. A big thank you to the Decatur County Fair Committee for a job well done. Also the 4-H Council is doing a great job helping the 4-H program. We attended the 10-year member dinner. I was very impressed by the program. We had 36 10-year members this year. That is great! We can be very proud of all of them.
I also want to thank the committee in charge of the Open Class exhibits for a job well done. I was the glad the stage was back where it belonged. The Farm and Home Building looked great as well as the many exhibits. We also need to thank our Extension Staff for a job well done, and, of course, the most important people are our many 4-Hers. Keep up the good work and encourage others to join the program. I still see people at the fair that I was in 4-H with.
Here are a few different recipes you may want to try. It is zucchini time again.
Lemon Zucchini Bread
2 c. cake flour
½ tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking powder
2 eggs
½ c. oil
1 1/3 c. sugar
2 T. lemon juice
½ c. buttermilk
zest of 1 lemon
1 c. grated zucchini
Mix flour, salt and baking powder and set aside. Beat eggs then add oil and sugar. Add lemon juice, buttermilk, lemon zest and blend altogether. Fold in zucchini until blended. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Pour batter into a greased 9 by 5 inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 for 40 to 45 minutes.
Lemon glaze
1 c. powdered sugar, 2 T. lemon juice and 1 T. milk.
While bread is still warm, combine glaze ingredients and spoon over bread.
Corn Salad
2 c. fresh ears of corn (blanch on cob and cut off kernels)
1 large ripe tomato, diced
3 green onions, sliced
½ c. finely chopped red onion
¹/3 c. chopped fresh parsley
¼ c. chopped green pepper
1 can of green chilies, chopped
½ c. olive oil
1/3 c. vinegar
2 T. lemon juice
1 T/sugar
salt and pepper to taste
½ tsp. cumin
¼ tsp. hot sauce
Combine all ingredients and chill at least 2 hours.
Chicken Corn Chowder
2 T. butter
¼ c. chopped celery
¼ c. chopped onion
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
2 T. flour
3 c. milk
2 c. chopped and cooked chicken
1 ½ c. fresh or frozen corn
1 tsp. fresh thyme
¼ tsp. red pepper
dash of salt
1 14 ½ oz. can of cream style corn
Melt butter and add onion, celery and jalapeno, Cook for 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add flour and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in milk and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and cook until thick, about 5 minutes. Makes 6 servings
Peach Crisp
5 c. fresh peaches, sliced
½ c. sugar
½ tsp. nutmeg
½ tsp. cinnamon
1 c. oats
½ c. brown sugar
1/3 c. flour
1/3 c. melted butter
Place peaches in a greased 8 by 8 inch pan. Combine sugar and spices and sprinkle over peaches. Mix oats, brown sugar and flour; stir in butter and pour over peaches. Bake At 375 degrees for 30 minutes.
