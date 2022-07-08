Is this the “good old summertime” we used to sing about? It is sure trying my patience. If we could ever get some rain. It goes all around, but never seems to stop right over us for a good soaking rain. I like the fair and all that goes with it, but I don’t care if it rains this week.
By the time you are reading this, most of the Open Class entries have been made. I haven’t decided if I will get anything ready to enter or not. This week brings back some unpleasant memories. It was a year ago that I fell and broke my ankle. I had just entered things in early entry. The rest is history.
The garden is going like gangbusters and the zucchini grows by the minute. I’ll search for some recipes that use it. I cooked my first green beans. Cucumbers and onions are on the daily menu. I can’t wait for some fresh garden tomatoes. We didn’t plant corn for the varmints to come and harvest for us, but we’ve been eating some that came from the Farmers’ Market that has been pretty good. I like to cook it in the microwave, leaving the shucks on it. Pretty good eating.
We enjoyed the fireworks at the LifeLine church. It is nice to have a relative living near there where we can sit in her front yard and have a good view of it. They certainly had a great display. And there wasn’t the traffic jam afterward like there always is at the fairgrounds.
ZUCCHINI MEDLEY
1/4 cup butter
2 cups sliced zucchini
7 ounces whole kernel corn, drained (or may use fresh)
3/4 cup diced green pepper
1/3 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic
1/2 teaspoon basil
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup chopped tomatoes
Melt butter and remaining ingredients, except tomatoes, and simmer 8 to 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and heat through.
SUMMER SQUASH SUCCOTASH
1 1/2 cup okra, sliced 1/2-inch thick
4 or 5 slices bacon, diced
1 medium onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons butter
1 15-ounce can Lima beans, drained (may use fresh)
1 15-ounce cantellini beans, drained
4 or 5 cups corn
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 medium red bell pepper, diced
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 1/2 tablespoons vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Fry bacon pieces in heavy skillet over medium heat. Remove bacon with slotted spoon and keep the bacon grease. Wipe some of the grease from the skillet with a paper towel. Add onion, okra, and corn to the same skillet. Cook until just brown on the edges, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add butter and garlic. Cook until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat to cool. Combine both beans in a large bowl. Stir in the cooled onions and okra. Add bacon, bell pepper, tomatoes, vinegar, paprika, salt, and pepper. Toss until well mixed. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Garnish with parsley.
CABBAGE, CUCUMBER AND PEA SALAD
1 medium green cabbage, thinly sliced
1 English cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
1 bunch green onions, chopped
2 cups sweet peas, thawed if frozen
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons vinegar
3 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Place shredded cabbage in bowl with dressing. Add cucumbers, peas, onions and dill and toss to combine.
REFRIGERATOR CUCUMBER SALAD
6 cups thinly sliced cucumbers
1 cup sliced onions
1 3/4 cup sugar
1 cup vinegar
2 tablespoons or less salt
Put cucumbers and onions in a large bowl. Mix together sugar, vinegar, and salt. Pour over cucumbers/onions. Best to make the day before and store in refrigerator.
