As we are into fall, a nice drive around the countryside is always a fun time. I know the trees are only beginning to turn, but the crops are beginning to look like harvest season is near. Since it is a so dry out, we need to be very careful with fire — especially when out harvesting.
Also it seems everyone these days does some fall decorating, which makes it more enjoyable when driving. We even have the squirrels in our back yard digging holes and burying the nuts for winter.
I used the rest of my apples this week and made some apple butter. It is always good on homemade bread, biscuits and corn muffins. I will give you the recipe I used, but I am sure there are many more out there. Little jars of apple butter also make a neat gift for a friend or neighbor.
Apple Butter
7 c. unsweetened applesauce
2-3 c. sugar, depending on sweetness of apples and what you desire
3 tsp. cinnamon
1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. allspice
Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker. Put a layer of paper towels under the lid to prevent condensation from dripping into the apple butter. Cook on high 8 to 10 hours or until it is the thickness you want. Remove lid the last hour. Stir occasionally. Makes 4 to 6 cups. I usually can mine in jelly jars and process in water bath canner for 30 minutes.
Here a few recipes you may want to make while you are watching that football game, and if you don’t like football you can use them for a party sometime.
Caramelized Ham and Swiss Buns
1 pkg. Hawaiian sweet rolls, split ( 12 oz.)
1/2 c. horseradish sauce
12 slices of deli ham
6 slices of Swiss cheese- halves
1/2 c. butter, cubed
2 T. finely chopped onion
2 T. brown sugar
1 T. spicy brown mustard
2 Tsp. poppy seeds
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
Spread bottom of rolls with horseradish sauce. Layer ham and cheese; replace tops. Arrange in a single layer in 9-in. baking pan. In a small skillet, heat butter, add onion and cook until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients. Pour over rolls. Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake covered 25 minutes. Bake uncovered 5 to 10 minutes longer or until golden brown.
Slow Cooker Pizza Dip
1/2 lb. ground beef
1/2 lb. bulk pork sausage
1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
1/2 c. diced green pepper
1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 minced garlic clove
3/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 tsp. salt and pepper
Serve with hot garlic bread
Brown meat in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink. Transfer to a 3-qt. slow cooker and stir in remaining ingredients except the garlic bread. Cook covered on low until heated through 2-3 hours and serve with garlic bread. Makes 20 servings. If you desire, you may freeze in smaller containers and thaw overnight in refrigerator before using.
Savory Party Bread
1 unsliced round loaf of sourdough bread (1 lb.)
1 lb. Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 c. melted butter
1/2 c. chopped green onions
2 -3 tsp. poppy seeds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut bread widthwise into 1-inch slices to within 1/2 inch of button of loaf. Repeat cut in opposite direction. Cut cheese into 1/4 inch slices and then into small pieces in cuts. Mix butter, green onions and poppy seeds; drizzle over bread. Wrap in foil, place on baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes. Unwrap and bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Makes eight servings.
We also need a make-ahead dessert!
Gravel Road Frozen Dessert
1 c. graham cracker crumbs
1 c. crushed saltines (about 30 crackers)
1/2 c. melted butter
3 small pkg. of instant chocolate pudding mix
1 1/2 c. milk
1 carton (1 1/2 qt.) rocky road ice cream, softened
1 8 oz. carton of whipped topping, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix cracker crumbs and saltines and butter. Reserve 1/4 c. for topping. Press remaining mixture onto the bottom of a 13 by 9 inch baking pan. Bake crust 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on wire rack.
In a large bowl, combine the pudding mixes and milk; beat on low speed for 2 minutes. Beat in softened ice cream until blended. Spread over crust. Spread with whipped topping. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture. Freeze eight hours or until firm. Serve with added topping such as chocolate syrup, marshmallow, cherries and nuts.
