With the weather getting cooler, I guess fall is on the way. Where did summer go? The crops are beginning to turn, so harvest will be coming up soon and it is time to finish up the garden crop for this year.
We recently celebrated our 65th wedding anniversary and I would like to thank all of our friends, neighbors, and family who sent cards, posts on Facebook and for our family’s small get-together. It doesn’t seem like 65 years. We all need to be thankful for each day and there is always some good each day, if it is only able to get up and see the sun shining and the birds singing. Lets always be sure to check on our neighbors and friends for their needs..
Fall also reminds me of the apple harvest. I understand the area orchards were hurt by the late frost. I called the lady where we usually get apples and she said they lost 90 percent of theirs with the frost, but did have some. So we got some and made applesauce and put it in the freezer for winter. We always like that first fresh apple pie, but I always look for something else to try with apples each year. Here are a few apple recipes you may want to try.
Glazed Pork and Apple Bake
4-6 pork shoulder chops
Salt and pepper
1/2 c. firmly packed brown sugar
1/4 c. yellow mustard
1/2 c. water
3 apples sliced
1 c. chopped celery
2 T. minced onions
Brown chops in a skillet, season with salt and pepper. remove from skillet. Combine brown sugar and mustard. Add water and 1/2 of the mustard mixture to skillet, stirring well to loosen any bits of meat in pan. Combine apples, celery and onion in shallow baking dish. Pour liquid from pan over apples. Arrange chops on top of apple mixture, cover and bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. Spread remaining mustard mixture over chops and bake uncovered for 15 minutes longer or until tender.
A friend of mine gave me a new cookbook so I thought this recipe sounded good to try with apples.
Cinnamon Apple Cider Monkey Bread
5 envelopes (.74 oz. each) instant cider mix
3 tubes (12.4 oz. each) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
3 medium apples, peeled and sliced
1 c, chopped pecans or walnuts
6 T. butter melted
2 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cider mixes. Separate rolls, setting aside icings; cut each roll into quarters. Toss in cider mixture. Arrange a third of the dough pieces in a well-greased 10-inch bundt pan; top with half of the apples and half of the nuts. Repeat layers once. Top with remaining dough. Mix the butter, cinnamon and icing from one container until blended. Drizzle over rolls. Bake until golden brown 45 to 50 minutes. Cover top loosely with foil during the last 5 minutes to prevent over-browning. Immediately invert onto a plate. Keep plate inverted for 10 minutes, allowing bread to release. Remove pan. Microwave the remaining icing, uncovered, until softened, about 10 seconds. Drizzle over bread. Serve warm. Makes 16 servings. This would be good for a breakfast brunch.
Caramel Apple Muffins
2 c. flour
3/4 c. sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
2 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
1 large egg
1/2 c. milk
1/4 c. melted butter
2 tsp. vanilla
1/2 c. chopped peeled tart apples
12 caramels, chopped
Topping
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. quick cooking oats
3. T. melted butter
1 tsp. cinnamon
Combine dry ingredients. In another bowl, whisk egg, milk, butter and vanilla. Stir into the dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in apples and caramels. Fill 12 paper lined muffins cups. Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan.
Applesauce Nut Bread
2 c. flour
3/4 c. sugar
3 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. chopped nuts
1 egg
1 c. applesauce
2 T. melted shortening
Combine all dry ingredients, including nuts. In a separate bowl, beat egg then combine with applesauce and melted shortening. Add dry ingredients to applesauce mixture and stir until blended. Place in a greased loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until tested with toothpick for doneness. Makes one loaf. Cool before slicing.
