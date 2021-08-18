It is getting the time of the year for many annual community events.
This weekend is the Power of the Past, a very good family event. Everyone can enjoy the antique farm machinery and tractors as well as the good food and, of course, some of those flea market items.
In the next few weeks there are several church festivals in the area.
I hope you and your family can enjoy all these events safely with your family and friends.
Of course, this week is the start of the high school football season as well as the other fall sports. We hope all these events can be held with safety precautions. We have always been involved in the football season because our sons played football and then our grandsons. I think high school sports are great for the students. It gets them ready for life and teaches them how to lose as well as win, and also work as a team, which we all could take a note from that in our lives and in our jobs.
Now, let me give some information about tomatoes besides just that eating that first fresh tomato out of the garden.
Tomatoes are very healthy. One cup of tomatoes contain only 7 grams of carbs and less than half a gram of fat. They are a great source of potassium and vitamin C. They also reduce the risk of prostate cancer, support heart health, and the vitamin A in tomatoes helps eyesight. They are also beneficial for people with diabetes. Tomatoes are naturally acidic; if you suffer from acid reflux or heart burn you may want to limit your intake of tomatoes and tomato products.
There are hundreds of varieties of tomatoes and they are used as a base for many tomato products.
Here a few recipes using tomatoes.
Bacon and Tomato Spread
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 t. mayonnaise
garlic salt to taste
1 tomato, peeled and chopped
6 to 8 slices of bacon
Blend cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Add garlic salt and tomatoes. Cook bacon until crisp and crumble it and then blend in bacon when ready to serve. Spread on dark party bread or crackers.
Fire and Ice Tomatoes
6 large tomatoes, sliced
1 large bell pepper, sliced
1 large onion, slice
¾ c. vinegar
2 tsp. salt
5 tsp. sugar
¼ c. water
¼ tsp. red pepper
Combine vegetables in a bowl. Boil vinegar, salt, sugar, water and red pepper for 1 minute. Pour over vegetables and chill 24 hours. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Dilled Tomato Soup
2 med. onions, chopped
1 garlic clove, chopped
2 T. margarine
4 large fresh tomatoes, peeled and cubed
½ c. water
1 chicken bouillon cube
2½ tsp. fresh dill or 3/4 tsp. dried dill
salt and pepper to taste
½ c. mayonnaise
In a 2 qt. saucepan saute onions and garlic in margarine for 3 minutes. Add the next 6 ingredients, cover and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Blend half the mixture in blender. Mix the second half with the mayonnaise. Combine both mixtures and chill overnight. Soup is good served hot or cold. Makes 5 cups.
Fresh Tomato Cake
7 medium sized tomatoes
½ c. butter, softened
1 c. brown sugar
2 eggs
½ c. raisins
½ c. chopped dates
3 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. allspice
1 tsp. ginger
1 tsp. grated orange rind
Skin tomatoes, cut into quarters, and remove seeds; chop. Measure 3 cups. Drain well in sieve. Set aside. Cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, beat after each. Stir in raisins, dates and drained tomatoes (mixture may appear curdled). Combine dry ingredients and gradually add to creamed mixture. Put in greased 5 by 9 inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until tests done. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Remove and cool on wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
