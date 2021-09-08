GREENSBURG - As we get nearer to fall, many festivals are coming up including our local Fall Festival. I hope we have good weather and good participation this year.
Also, as we drive around the county I am seeing more people with permanent flag poles displaying our American flag. This is great to see everyone supporting our flag and what it stands for and being proud to be an American.
We went to our favorite area orchard this week to get apples. They had plenty this year. They always have a good variety of apples. I got some gala and also some called goldie. Gala are my favorite for an all-around apple. The goldie are good for apple dumplings because they stay whole when cooked.
Apples are one of the best fruits. They are low in calories. An average apple contains only 95 calories. Apples also contain vitamin C and K along with potassium. Apples also are good for the heart, lower risk of diabetes, help prevent cancer. Good for bone health, help fight asthma, and protect the brain. A medium apple contains 86% water and is quite filling. An apple eaten before a meal can increase fullness and decrease calorie intake.
Here a few apple recipes you may want to try; I am always looking for something different each season.
Ham and Apple Cheese Pie
1 1/2 lb. ham slices - 1/2 to 3/4 in. thick
2 -3 tart apples, pared and sliced
1/3 c. flour
1/2 c. brown sugar
2 T. melted margarine
6 slices of mild cheese
1 c. sour cream
Cut ham into serving pieces and arrange them to cover the bottom of a greased shallow casserole or pie plate. Arrange apples slices to cover ham. Mix together the flour, brown sugar and margarine, then crumble over apples. Top with cheese slices. Dot with dollops of sour cream over the cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Makes eight servings.
Calf Liver and Apples
2 lb. calf liver
1/2 c. bread crumbs
salt to taste
1 tsp. pepper
1/2 lb. butter
2 1/2 c. thinly sliced onions
3 apples, peeled and sliced 1/2 inch thick
4 T. sugar
Rinse liver; cut into pencil-thin 2-inch pieces and dry on paper towel. Toss the meat with a mixture of bread crumbs and salt and pepper. Melt 3 T. butter in a skillet and saute the liver 3 minutes or until browned. Remove and keep warm. Now saute the onions until brown. In another pan saute the apples until golden, sprinkling with sugar. Arrange the apples and onions over the liver. Serves six.
Apple Crisp Pizza
Pastry for a single crust pie
2/3 c. sugar
3 T. flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
4 medium baking apples, peeled and cut into 1/2 inch slices
Topping
1/2 c. flour
1/3 c. brown sugar
1/3 c. oats
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 c. butter, softened
1/2 c. caramel ice cream topping
Roll pastry to fit a 12-inch pizza pan. Flute the edges. Combine the sugar , flour and cinnamon. Add apples and toss. Arrange the apple in a single layer in a circular pattern to cover the pastry. Combine the first five topping ingredients; sprinkle over the apples. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle with caramel topping and serve warm with ice cream. Makes 12 servings.
(Someone called and asked if I had a recipe for making apple jelly with the peelings. Here is the recipe I found.)
Apple Core and Peeling Jelly
15 -20 medium tart apples, peelings and cores from them
6 c. water for cooking cores and peels
1 (1 3/4 oz.) box of dry pectin
9 c. sugar (You could add a couple drops of food coloring if desired and also add a couple of cinnamon sticks while cooking the peelings.)
Cook peelings and cores in 6 c. water for 20 to 30 minutes.
Strain through prepared cheese cloth or jelly bag. Add water as needed to strained juice to make seven cups of liquid. Add pectin and bring to a rapid boil (whisk works well). Add sugar and boil hard for one minute.
Pour into sterile jars.
Adjust lids and process in water bath for 5 minutes.
