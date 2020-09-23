GREENSBURG - Haven't we been having some beautiful weather? The season changed from summer to fall today, but it has felt fallish for awhile. I didn't think I would ever say it, but we could use a shower or two right now. I know it is the harvest season, but a little shower would help lay the dust.
The harvesting equipment is out on the roads in full force right now, so do be careful when out traveling so that you give them their fair share of the road. Their equipment is so much bigger than what I grew up with. I imagine our forefathers would be aghast to see what the farmers of today are using.
Things are beginning to loosen up a bit with the virus. We are having the Madison District Retreat this week, even if it is a bit different than what we've been used to. It was all one day and it was here in Greensburg. I am eager to get to go again. Some of my groups are beginning to meet again, and it is good to see each other. I'm getting tired of wearing a mask, but that is a small price to pay to get to go.
The garden has almost quit but thanks to the Farmers Market we are still eating vegetables. I still want to make my famous relish, but will have to rely on the market to get some of the ingredients. I hear there is a scarcity of apples this year, but thankfully Michigan has a good crop so we won't go without. I think most of the pumpkin patches have a good crop.
It is time to think of pumpkin dishes, so I'll give you a few recipes to try.
PUMPKIN TORTE DESSERT
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup margarine
2 beaten eggs
3/4 cup sugar
8 ounces cream cheese
3 egg yolks
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 envelope plain gelatin
3 egg whites
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups pumpkin
Whipped topping
Pecans
Mix graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and margarine; press into 9 x 13-inch pan. Mix egg yolks, sugar, and cream cheese.; pour over the crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Mix egg yolks, sugar, milk, salt, cinnamon, and pumpkin; cook in top of double boiler until thick. Remove from heat and add plain gelatin, dissolved, in 1/4 cup cold water. Cool. Beat egg whites; add 1/4 cup sugar. Fold into cold pumpkin and pour over baked crust. Chill. Serve in squares and top with a spoon of topping and chopped pecans.
PUMPKIN BARS
2 cups sugar
1 cup oil
4 eggs
2 cups pumpkin
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix together and pour into cookie sheet with sides. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 - 25 minutes. Cool.
TOPPING: 3 ounces cream cheese, 1/2 stick margarine, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Add milk if too thick, or use any white frosting.
COCONUT PUMPKIN BREAD
1 cup pumpkin
1 cup salad oil
2 eggs
1 egg yolk
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 package coconut cream pie filling
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped nuts
Beat pumpkin, oil and eggs till smooth. Add pie filling. Beat 1 minute. Combine dry ingredients. Add to pumpkin mixture, stir in nuts. Pour into greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until done.
PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE SQUARES
1/2 cup margarine
2/3 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla
2/3 cup pumpkin pie filling mix
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Combine margarine, 2/3 cup sugar, and eggs in a large bowl. Combine flour, baking powder, soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture; divide the batter in half. Combine 1/4 cup sugar and cocoa; add to about 1 cup of the mixture. Blend in vanilla. Spoon into greased 9-inch square pan; spread evenly. Add the pumpkin pie filling mix and spice to the remaining batter. Spread on top of the chocolate layer. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until brownie begins to pull away from edges of pan. Cool completely in the pan. Frost with Easy Chocolate Glaze, if desired. Makes 16 brownies.
EASY CHOCOLATE GLAZE: Bring 1/4 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons water to a boil in a small saucepan. Remove from heat and immediately add 1/2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, stirring constantly until melted. Cool slightly; carefully spread on cooled squares.
