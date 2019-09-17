GREENSBURG -- As we enter the fall season, it is a good time to visit all the local and area communities and churches that are having their festivals. It is also a time to meet old friends and enjoy some good homemade food.
The Extension Homemakers events coming up are Madison District retreat Sept. 25-26. Also, Oct. 15 is our annual Achievement Night. It will be held at First Baptist Church beginning at 5:30 p.m. and hosted by the Night Extension Club. Reservations are due by Oct. 1. Send reservations to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. CRd 200 N, Greensburg. The cost is $8 a person. Please make check payable to Night Extension Homemakers Club. After the meal and meeting there will be ceramic items from Painting the Town available to paint at an additional cost.
Sounds like a fun evening!
Call the Extension office for more details.
As I think of fall I also think of making soup as it's a good time to use those last garden vegetables or those you have canned or frozen.
Swiss Broccoli Chowder
2 T. butter
1/2 c. chopped green pepper
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 1/2 T. flour
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 c. milk
1 1/2 c. chicken broth
1 ( 9oz. pkg.) chopped broccoli
1 c. shredded Swiss cheese
Melt butter, add peppers and onion; cook and stir until vegetables are crisp-tender about six minutes. Stir in flour and salt. Cook and stir for one minute. Stir in milk, broth and broccoli. Cook and stir occasionally until mixture is smooth and thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in cheese. Cook and stir until cheese is melted and mixture is hot, about 2 minutes.
Taco Soup
2 lb. ground beef
onions
2 pkg. taco seasoning
4 c. tomato juice
1 can kidney beans
2 c. corn
salsa
Fry ground beef and onion together. Mix all other ingredients except salsa and simmer for one to two hours. Add salsa. Serve in the following order: corn chips, soup, cheddar cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Garden Chowder
1/2 c. chopped green pepper
1/2 c. chopped onion
1/4 c. butter
1 c. diced potato
1 c. diced celery
1 c. diced cauliflower
1 c. diced carrots
1 c. diced broccoli
3 c. water
3 chicken bouillon cubes
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 c. flour
2 c. milk
1 T parsley
3 c. shredded cheddar cheese
Saute green pepper and onion in butter until tender. Add vegetables, bouillon, water and salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Combine flour and milk until smooth; stir into pan and bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add parsley, just before serving stir in cheese until melted. Makes 2 quarts.
Sounds like it would be good to share with a neighbor or freeze for another time.
White Chicken Chili- Spicy
4 chicken breasts boiled and chopped
1 large can chicken broth-fat free
1 large jar of northern beans (rinsed)
3 T. olive oil
1 small onion
2 small cans of chopped chilies
2 -3 T. chili powder
6 cloves of garlic, pressed
1 large pkg. of Monterey Jack/colby cheese
Saute onion, chilies, garlic and chili powder in oil. In stock pot, combine chicken, broth and beans. Stir in sauted items and cheese. Heat thoroughly and serve in bowl with toppings of salsa, sour cream and extra cheese or Tabasco sauce
WOODEN SPOON WISDOM
Worry is like a rocking chair. It keeps you busy, gets you nowhere,
No man has ever hurt his eyesight by looking on the bright side of life
Love is like a butterfly, It goes wherever it pleases and pleases wherever it goes
Happiness is the art of making a bouquet of those flowers within reach,
One thing about silence is: No one can go around repeating it.
