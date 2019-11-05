DECATUR COUNTY – I believe the drought has been eased, fall is here, maybe even some winter weather coming in, but so far I haven’t seen any snow. I don’t need any, either.
Now, I am trying to deal with the new time. My body doesn’t do well with such a drastic change. There are others agreeing with me that the daylight saving time isn’t such a great idea and doesn’t save as much money as they first said it would. There is an effort to change it back to one zone all year round, and I will support it. I don’t care which it is, but keep it one time all year.
I’ve been on my soap box, so will get on to something else.
Halloween is over for the year and everyone is getting ready for Thanksgiving, or maybe even Christmas. It seems they are almost the same holiday. It doesn’t thrill me nearly as much as it did back in the years of my youth. I always loved those big days with all my aunts, uncles, and cousins. There was always a big meal, and every aunt tried to outdo the last one. The turkey was delicious, dressing, potatoes and gravy, and oh!, those pies and cakes.
I didn’t realize just how much effort went into the meal until I got older and tried to duplicate theirs.
With a small family like ours, it doesn’t take much food to have more than enough. I always like to bake a turkey a little larger than necessary so that I can have some meat left over to make into casseroles, sandwiches, etc. plus extra broth to make more dressing a little later in the year. A lot of people like noodles with their turkey, but I always stick with gravy. I will save my noodles for chicken or beef.
I will share some cookie recipes this week, as this is when we all like to bake and put them away for gifts, cookie exchanges, and pitch-ins. They are so handy to have when the urge for something sweet hits.
OATMEAL COOKIES
1 cup margarine
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups oatmeal
Raisins, nuts, chips are all optional
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Beat together margarine and sugars. Add eggs; beat well. Add combined flour, soda, and salt; mix well. Stir in oatmeal and nuts, raisins, and/or chips; mix well. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet. Remove to wire rack to finish cooling. Makes about four dozen.
SUGAR COOKIES
1 cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cider vinegar
1 1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup chopped nuts
Cream butter, sugar, and vinegar. Add flour and baking powder; mix well. Add nuts. Roll into small balls. Bake 20 minutes in 300 degree oven. Yield: four dozen.
PECAN PIE BARS
2 1/2 cups flour
1 cup (2 sticks) cold butter or margarine, cut into pieces
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 eggs
1 1/2 cup light corn syrup
1 1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
2 1/2 cups pecan halves or coarsely chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 15 x 10 x 1-inch pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl, with mixer at medium speed, beat flour, butter, sugar and salt until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Press firmly into prepared pan. Bake 20 to 23 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in large bowl, beat eggs, corn syrup, sugar, butter and vanilla until well blended. Stir in pecans. Immediately pour over hot crust; spread evenly. Bake 25 minutes or until filling is firm around the edges and slightly firm in center. Cool completely. Cut into 1 1/2 x 2-inch bars. Makes about 48 bars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.