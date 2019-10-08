GREENSBURG -- I hope you have your reservation made for our annual Achievement Night program next week. The Night Club has been busy preparing the evening, and I am sure it will be an enjoyable time for all.
I am in shock after all the cooler weather has descended upon us. I didn't like the 90s, but the 50s are hard to get used to. I heard on Facebook that the police were after the 95s and that is why we are in the 55 degree zone!
Do be careful when you see the farmers out on the road with their gigantic equipment. They take up a lot of space, so give it to them. Their vehicles make the ones I grew up with look rather primitive. My dad was so proud when he was able to buy a tractor. Now those are collectible items and popular at the antique shows. These giants will probably look just as funny in 50 to 75 years.
Have you made the trip to your favorite pumpkin patch? It seems like there is a bumper crop of them this year. I will share some recipes that may be different from what you've tried before.
MAPLE PUMPKIN MUFFINS
1 3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted
In large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and spice; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; stir into flour just enough to moisten dry ingredients. Do not over mix. Fill paper lined or greased muffin cups 3/4 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes; remove from pan. Serve warm with spiced apple butter. Makes 12 muffins.
SPICED APPLE BUTTER: 1/2 cup butter, 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice. Combine ingredients in small mixer bowl; beat until light and fluffy.
DOUBLE LAYER PUMPKIN PIE
Bottom Layer:
4 ounces fat-free cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon sugar substitute
1 1/2 cup fat-free whipped topping
Top layer
1 cup cold skimmed milk
16-ounce can pumpkin
2 small packages vanilla instant pudding mix (can be sugar free)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon cloves
Mix cream cheese, milk, and sugar substitute in large bowl with whisk until smooth. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spread over bottom of baked crust. Pour milk into same mixing bowl; add pumpkin, pudding mix and spices. Beat with whisk until thoroughly mixed. Mixture will be thick. Spread pumpkin mixture over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate 4 or more hours or until set. If desired, garnish with dollop of fat-free whipped topping. Keep leftover pie refrigerated. Makes 8 servings. This is a low-fat low-sugar recipe.
PUMPKIN DESSERT
Bottom Layer:
1 cup flour
1/2 cup quick oats
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup softened butter or margarine
Blend well and press into a 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.
Filling:
1 16-ounce can pumpkin
1 can evaporated milk
2 eggs
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cloves
Beat well for 3 minutes on low speed of mixer; pour onto bottom layer. Bake 15 to 20 minutes at 250 degrees.
Topping
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup chopped walnuts
1/4 cup softened butter
2 tablespoons flour
Mix together and put on top of filling. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes.
