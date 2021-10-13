I think my thermometer sprung a leak. I couldn’t believe the temperature when I went outside this morning. This is definitely jacket weather. We were warned that it would be cooler, but I was hoping it would be more gradual than it was. I like cooler days, but I don’t like it to come on so sudden. I know it is October and we can expect this, but I hate for the frost to come and take out my flowers. They have been so pretty all summer and I am so attached to them. The trees haven’t begun to turn their leaves yet. I guess that will come when they’re ready.
By the time you are reading this we will have had our Achievement program. I am looking forward to it. It will be good to see everyone that I haven’t seen for awhile. And since I wasn’t able to go to the Madison District Retreat, I’m glad they decided to go ahead with it and I can go this time. Just in case you haven’t heard, it will be November 11 at St. Mary’s Church. I am looking forward to this also. I haven’t heard what the program will consist of, but I’m sure they have something interesting planned, so mark that on your calendar.
This is definitely soup and stew weather, so I will try to give you some recipes for the cool weather days.
POTATO SOUP IN CROCK POT
6 to 8 potatoes, diced
2 onions, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
4 chicken bouillon cubes
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
4 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
2 tablespoons butter
1 13-ounce can evaporated milk
Chopped chives
Put all ingredients, except the last two, into crock pot. Cover and cook on low for 10-12 hours, or on high for 3-4 hours. Stir in milk for the last hour. You can mash the potatoes if desired. Serve hot with chopped chives. Yield: 6-8 servings, easily.
FRENCH BASQUE SOUP
1 pound ground beef
1 1-pound can stewed tomatoes
2 8-ounce cans tomato sauce
4 cups water,
1 teaspoon celery seed
2 bay leaves
2 10-ounce packages frozen vegetables
1 envelope dry onion soup mix
2 teaspoons brown sugar
2 handfuls dry macaroni (any shape)
In large kettle, brown beef; drain off fat. Add rest of ingredients. Simmer, partially covered, for 20 minutes. Freezes well.
CREAM OF PEANUT SOUP
1 medium onion, chopped
2 ribs celery
1/4 cup butter
3 tablespoons flour
2 quarts chicken stock
2 cups smooth peanut butter
1 3/4 cup light cream
Peanuts, chopped
Saute’ onion and celery in butter until soft but not brown. Stir in flour until well blended. Add chicken stock, stirring constantly, and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and rub through a sieve. Add peanut butter and cream, stirring to blend thoroughly. Return to low heat, but do not boil. Serves 10-12. Garnish with peanuts. Serve with toasted bread sticks as stirrers.
CORN AND CHEESE CHOWDER
1 chicken bouillon cube
1 1/4 cup boiling water
2 cups chopped potato
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 10-ounce package frozen mixed vegetables
1 17-ounce can cream style corn
1 8-ounce jar of Cheez Whiz
1/2 cup milk
Dissolve chicken in boiling water. Cook the potatoes and onion in broth until tender. Mix in the frozen vegetables and cook until the vegetables are done. Stir in corn, cheese and milk. Heat until warm, do not boil.
