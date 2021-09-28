Akers-Anderson-Leslie
SEYMOUR - The annual "Akers-Anderson-Leslie" family reunion pitch-in dinner will be held on Sunday, October 3 at the Shields Park shelterhouse in Seymour, Indiana.
Events include a pitch-in dinner at 1 p.m. along with a fish fry, live auction, yard games, children's activities and door prizes.
Special gifts will be awarded to traveling families, newlyweds, longest married couples, elderly family members, and all babies born since June 2019.
For information regarding a complete list of reunion activities call or text (812) 528-9360 or visit the "Akers Anderson Leslie Family Reunion" group on Facebook groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.