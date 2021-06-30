GREENSBURG - I hate to begin with my thoughts on the weather because just as sure as I do it changes before this comes out in print, so I enjoy every day as it comes.
I made my first trip to the Farmers Market last week and stocked up on things that I can't go out and get right here: tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, broccoli, etc. There was a good variety there and I only got to one vendor. I miss it being at the fairgrounds, I could navigate there better.
I can hardly believe that the fair will be here in a week. This year is half over and I'm just barely getting over Christmas. My mother always told me time passed faster the older you get, and I believe it more each year. I start out the day with big plans, and before I know it I'm getting ready for bed and not much accomplished. Everyone asks me if I'm ready for the fair. It doesn't take much for me to get ready. I always say I have to wash my face and go. It all depends on how much I am able to gather together. I have done a lot of things, but they don't fit into the categories. I mostly just exhibit to take up space and make a good exhibit.
I will share some recipes that will use things that can be gotten at the Farmers Market. I have tried some of them and they are delicious.
MARINATED CUCUMBERS AND TOMATOES
3 cucumbers
1 onion
2 tomatoes
1/2 cup vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup oil
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon fresh mint, finely chopped
Slice vegetables. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over veggies. Mix and let set for awhile. Tastes better the second day. The recipe also called for a cup of water, but I forgot it and didn't miss it.
CHEESY BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
3 or 4 broccoli crowns, cooked and drained
1 cup mayonnaise
1 can cream of chicken soup
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 cup diced onion
2 eggs
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 sleeve crushed butter crackers
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. Chop broccoli into bite-sized pieces and steam or boil until soft. Spread into the bottom of prepared dish. In a large,bowl, pour melted butter, mayonnaise, soup, and onion and mix well. Stir in eggs, 1 cup cheese, garlic, paprika, and salt and pepper. Mix well. Spread mayo mixture over the broccoli in an even coat. Spread over everything, spreading into an even layer. Pour crackers over everything. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Serve warm.
LAYERED SALAD
1 head iceberg lettuce
1/4 cup chopped purple onion
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1/2 cup chopped fresh mushrooms
12-ounce package frozen peas, thawed
2 cups mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sugar or honey
1/4 pound grated cheddar cheese
1 pound bacon, fried, cooled and crumbled
Chop lettuce and place half in bottom 9 x 13-inch cake pan. Top with half of the other veggies. Combine mayo with sugar or honey. Spread half over veggies. Top with half the cheese and half the bacon. Repeat layers. Cover pan tightly with foil. Place in refrigerator and chill for at least 12 hours and up to 24 hours. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
VINEGAR PIE
4 large eggs
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 stick butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Pinch salt
1 9-inch unbaked pie crust
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Beat all ingredients and pour into pie crust. Bake for 25 minutes. Center should be set. Cool before serving.
