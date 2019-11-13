INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Historical Society’s (IHS’s) 2019 Festival of Trees holiday exhibit will feature more trees—and more chances to see their twinkling lights at night.
Friday (Nov. 15) through Jan. 4, 92 elaborately decorated trees—a dozen more than last year—will be packed into the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio Street in downtown Indianapolis, creating a winter wonderland to be enjoyed by guests of all ages.
As in years past, Festival of Trees will feature dozens of new themes and plenty of trees made from unconventional materials. This year, IHS will deck out the 30-foot showstopper tree as a tribute to nature in Indiana. While the mood is festive, there’s a friendly competition for fan favorite, and each guest will have the opportunity to fill out a ballot.
Visitors can also take part in scavenger hunts for The Elf on the Shelf or the Weihnachtzgurke, 10 pickle ornaments hidden in trees throughout the building. In the Cole Porter Room, a singer will lead guests through holiday-themed songs as well as popular Porter standards.
A jam-packed lineup of special programs and offerings includes Trees by Night, a week of evening enchantment; Sugarplum Saturday, a day of all things The Nutcracker; and A Christmas Story Day, the perfect opportunity to channel your inner Ralphie. The 21 and up crowd can also partake in craft brews at Good Beers and Ugly Sweaters. In addition, IHS is offering free admission for the annual Holiday Author Fair, featuring more than 70 authors.
The History Center will be open daily throughout the run of Festival of Trees. Seasonal hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. In addition, the History Center will stay open late, until 8 p.m., for Trees by Night, Dec. 16 through 23.
Festival of Trees is presented by The Salvation Army, with support from The Mothershead Foundation, OneAmerica and MacAllister Machinery, Inc. For more information, visit www.indianahistory.org/festivaloftrees or call (317) 232-1882.
Information provided
