FASD (Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder) is a condition that results from alcohol exposure during the mother's pregnancy. FASD causes brain damage and growth problems. The problems vary from child to child, but defects are not reversible.
The fetus can be affected regardless of the amount or frequency of alcohol consumed by the mother. Each year 630,000 babies with FASD are born globally. The average life expectancy of people with FASD is 34 years of age, with extreme causes accounting for 44% of all deaths. Not only will alcohol lead to various physical defects including brain malformation, but mental issues and neurological problems. FASD is 100% preventable.
Disabilities can vary from abnormal appearance, shorter height, hyperactivity, learning disabilities, poor judgment skills, vision and hearing problems, and problems with the heart, kidneys, and bones.
Distinctive facial features include small eyes, an exceptionally small upper lip, a short upturned nose, and a smooth skin surface between the nose and upper lip.
Drinking alcohol during pregnancy allows alcohol to enter the bloodstream and reaches the developing fetus by crossing the placenta. Alcohol causes higher blood alcohol concentrations in your developing baby than in the mother's body because the fetus metabolizes the alcohol slower than an adult does. Alcohol interferes with the delivery of oxygen and optimum nutrition to your developing baby.
Exposure to alcohol before birth can harm the development of tissues and organs, causing permanent brain damage in your baby.
To bring attention to this disorder and to prevent births affected by FASD, the Woman's Christian Temperance Union requests businesses, churches, or others who have a bell at their location to ring that bell at 9 a.m. September 9. This relates to the nine months of pregnancy.
Many are unaware of this danger of alcohol.
According to medlineplus.gov, no amount of alcohol is safe to consume during pregnancy. Alcohol can harm the baby at any stage during a pregnancy, including the earliest stages before a woman even knows she is pregnant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.