INDIANAPOLIS – Heartland Film, Inc., an innovator in the film industry, recently announced the film lineup for the upcoming Indy Shorts International Film Festival (Indy Shorts), Indianapolis’ only short film festival and an Academy Award®-qualifying event.
The festival is expected to be the largest of its kind in the Midwest, with 152 films shown. Indy Shorts will exclusively feature films less than 40 minutes in length, and it will be held at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields on July 25-28.
Below is a listing of the Indy Shorts’ film finalists. These films are vying for the top prize in their respective categories. For a complete listing of films to be featured at Indy Shorts, visit indyshorts.org. To request a media credential to attend Indy Shorts, visit heartlandfilm.org/indyshorts/media-accreditation.
Indy Shorts’ Film Finalists
Animated Films
The Bird & the Whale – Animated Short – Ireland
A young whale separated from his family discovers a caged bird, the sole survivor of a shipwreck. Together, they struggle to survive lost at sea.
Guaxuma – Animated Short – France, Brazil
Tayra and I grew up on a beach in the northeast of Brazil. We were inseparable. The sea breeze brings back happy memories.
Le Mans 1995 – Animated Short – France
The 24 hours of Le Mans, 1955 where 300,000 spectators are watching from the sidelines. It is 6:00 p.m. when Pierre Levegh’s car ploughs into the spectator stands, scattering the crowd with his car engine’s hot debris. At Mercedes, a friend and co-pilot of Pierre’s is ready to take the relay.
Mind My Mind – Animated Short – Netherlands, Belgium
When relying on social scripts to survive the social world, it’s not easy to go off-script. Especially if you’re obsessed with German dive-bombers and just want to date a girl.
Sister – Animated Short – U.S., China
A man thinks back to his childhood memories of growing up with an annoying little sister in China in the 1990s. What would his life have been like if things had gone differently?
Documentary Films
In the Absence – Documentary Short – U.S., South Korea
When the MV Sewol ferry sank off the coast of South Korea in 2014, over 300 people lost their lives, most of them school children. Years later, the victims’ families and survivors are still demanding justice from national authorities.
The last in a line of fisherman – Documentary Short – Sweden – *U.S. Premiere*
A story about a father who has spent decades alone at sea and a daughter who returns home to tackle the waves and carry on the legacy.
Selling Lies – Documentary Short – U.S.
In 2016, hundreds of Macedonian teenagers discovered a digital gold rush by spreading fake political news on Facebook. This rare glimpse inside the secret network unveils the truth behind the lies and reveals the dramatic impact on America and the U.S. presidential election.
St. Louis Superman – Documentary Short – U.S.
Bruce Franks, Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives, must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a bill critical for his community.
Take Me To Prom – Documentary Short – Canada
Featuring intimate, charming interviews with queer people ranging in age from 17 to 88, “Take Me To Prom” invites audiences to revisit an iconic adolescent milestone while telling a story of social change that spans more than 70 years.
Narrative Films
Best Game Ever – Narrative Short – Hungary - *U.S. Premiere*
When two CCTV technicians find out about an A.I. machine threatening their jobs, they must get out of their chairs to beat the system, leading them to an unexpected solution. The new short film from Academy-Award®-winner Kristóf Deák.
Brotherhood – Narrative Short – Tunisia, Canada, Oatar, Sweden
Mohamed is a hardened shepherd living in rural Tunisia with his wife and two sons. He is deeply shaken when his oldest son Malik returns home after a long journey with a mysterious new wife in tow. Tension between father and son rises over three days until reaching a breaking point.
Liberty – Narrative Short – U.S.
Alex and Milagros deal with great life upheaval as they prepare to dance at their community’s redevelopment groundbreaking ceremony.
November 1st – Narrative Short – U.K. – Student Film
A mother and daughter travel across the state to witness a long-overdue execution.
The Wind Phone – Narrative Short – U.S.
A phone booth on an ocean cliffside brings together seven strangers whose seemingly different conversations are connected by one harrowing reality.
About Heartland Film, Inc.
Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization founded in 1991 with the mission to inspire filmmakers and audiences through the transformative power of film. Heartland Film is a supporter of purposeful filmmaking, providing an outlet for filmmakers and storytellers from all over the world to be creative and honored for their work.
The films selected for the Festival do more than just entertain; they inspire and uplift, educate and inform, and shift audiences’ perspectives on the world. For more information, visit heartlandfilm.org.
