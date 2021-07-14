I will be writing this column for a few weeks while Alice is recovering from a broken ankle and taking therapy. We wish her a speedy and complete recovery.
Another Decatur County Fair is over and it went well considering the weather. I don’t think we can have a fair without some rain. We owe a big thank you to the Fair Board, Extension Staff, 4-H leaders and, of course, the parents. We have a very good 4-H program and all the kids did a great job with their projects. As we looked at the projects we could see a lot of talent and hard work that went into them. Just keep up the good work 4-Hers, we are proud of you as you represent Decatur County. We will see many of your projects at the State Fair.
As I was looking through one of my many magazines, I saw a story about the all the nutrients in lemons. They are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants, improve your immune system, lower cancer risks, help repair and maintain bones, and brighten your fingernails. I am giving you a few recipes using lemon juice. I always prefer using fresh lemon juice as opposed to what comes in a bottle.
Lemon Asparagus Pasta
8 oz. pkg angel hair pasta
2 1/2 c. fresh asparagus cut in 1 inch pieces
1 T butter
1/2 c. chopped green onions
1 1/2 tsp. lemon peel
3 T. lemon juice
3/4 c. milk
2 eggs
1 T. fresh dill, chopped
dash of salt
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
Cook pasta in boiling water 4 minutes. Add asparagus and cook 2 minutes longer. Drain. Melt butter in skillet over medium heat. Add onions and lemon peel and saute 1 minute. Add lemon juice and cook until liquid is almost gone. Beat together milk and eggs. Add milk mixture, pasta, and asparagus to pan with green onions. Cook over low heat until milk mixture is slightly thick, about 4 minutes. Do not boil. Stir in dill, salt, and nutmeg. Serve immediately. Serves 4 to 6.
Lemon Salad Dressing
1 c. oil
4 T. wine vinegar
4 T. lemon juice
4 tsp. sugar
2 tsp. dry mustard
1 tsp. salt
Mix well and chill. Good over spinach salad.
Blueberry Lemon Bread
1/3 c. butter
1 c. sugar
3 T. lemon juice
2 T. lemon rind
2 eggs
1 1/2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1/2 c. milk
1 c. blueberries, coated with flour
1/2 c. chopped nuts
Mix butter, sugar, lemon juice and rind. Beat in eggs. In a separate bowl mix flour, baking powder and salt. Alternately add flour mixture and milk. Fold in blueberries and nuts. Pour into 2 greased 5x9x3 inch loaf pans and bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes.
Lemon Zucchini Cookies
2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 c. softened butter
3/4 c. sugar
1 egg, beaten
grated rind of 1 lemon
1 c. shredded zucchini
1 c. chopped nuts
Combine dry ingredients, cream butter and sugar. Beat in egg and lemon rind. Stir in flour mixture and nuts. Drop by rounded teaspoons on parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake at 375 to 12 to 16 minutes. Drizzle with lemon glaze while still warm. Makes four dozen.
Lemon Glaze
1 1/2 T. freshly squeezed lemon juice and 1 c. powdered sugar. Mix until smooth.
