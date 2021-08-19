Indiana native writer Gary Ferguson wrote in his book, The Eight Master Lessons of Nature, that “what introduced me to the ebb and flow of the world, to the daily playlist of chirps and buzzes and snorts and whooshes'' were the ordinary encounters that most of us have experienced, such as lightning bugs, bees, and oak trees. These experiences left him “with the extraordinary sensation of being a part of it all.”
Throughout his life, these experiences also helped him to realize that “the natural world remains a ready source of essential lessons, each one helping us better understand what life really needs…to thrive.” And through these experiences a common underlying theme arose: interdependence or connections among different species, including humans, in a shared ecosystem or even planet.
Take the ordinary oxygen we breathe each moment through our noses or mouths and feel it flow through your vessels to each of your individual cells. Have you ever thought about where that oxygen is made and the extraordinary feats required to get it to you and how or why you and your cells even require it?
Have you ever looked beyond the “ordinary” in nature to find the extraordinary? Think about the ordinary dandelions, their leaves, flowers, and seeds, we often find in our yards in the spring and fall. (Hmm, why not summer?) We add their bitter leaves to salads, make jelly from their flowers, and feel child-like when we blow the seeds to watch them float and drift in the wind. We use herbicides on our lawns to get rid of these pesky plants as they transform our nice, green, uniform lawns into fields of broad-leaves and flowers.
What is extraordinary about these flowering plants? They provide a food source for many (over 100) insect species and a good handful of vertebrates (over 30), like birds and fresh-out-of-hibernation rodents in spring. Their roots help aerate the soil for worms and other soil-dwelling species to use as a navigation route to the soil’s surface. I think the most extraordinary aspect of the dandelion is its seed fluff, which consists of about 100 bristles, collectively called pappus. This structure forms a stable ring of air around the pappus, adding drag to the seed, allowing it to stay airborne to disperse into new habitats to germinate and make more dandelion plants. Humans can do a similar thing with parachutes.
Nature is full of extraordinary wonders; we just have to look beyond the ordinary to find them. As Gary Ferguson states, “it’s time to wake up the tissues of perception that have been there all along [in nature and realize] [w]e are nature.”
If you are interested in finding the nature that resides in you and to find the extraordinary in the ordinary things we see or pass up every day, then consider participating in one or more of our events, where you can get personal with nature to make or strengthen your connections to Earth. Find an event at: https://oakheritageconservancy.org/events/ Visit us at the Great Outdoor Weekend on September 25 at Hilltop Farm Nature Preserve (https://oakheritageconservancy.org/2015/09/09/hilltop-farm/). Stop by between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a hunt to find the extraordinary in the ordinary in nature and in you!
