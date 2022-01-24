RIPLEY COUNTY - Tristan Gooley, an expert on natural navigation, wrote in his book How to Read Nature, “Almost everything that our senses pick out is eager to tell us a story that will help us more vividly read nature” (2017, pg. 101). Our senses and their meanings lead us to make connections, which Gooley states, “…that these finer connections are out there, everywhere, waiting for us to find them. The important thing for us to remember is that nature is a set of keys and interlocking connections” (pp. 101-102). How do we become aware of these keys to unlock the connections? Perhaps we can observe the smaller parts of nature throughout the course of a year and then think about how the parts connect to unlock natural cause/effect patterns or connections.
For example, each day, the sun rises in the morning and sets in the evening. But does it always rise and set in the same direction from the same place? No, it rises and sets just a little bit differently each day when observed from the same focal point. And if you keep track of this change over the course of a year, you would see a great difference in its time and direction. During our winter, the sun rises in the southeast and sets in the southwest. Could you predict its directions of rise and set in six months? Take a guess. Then, set out to track the sun’s direction of travel between January and June by observing the little daily changes measured each day or week. How? You can mark a window, its sill, or place objects, like stones, outside that won’t get disturbed. To observe the change, stand in the same place each day or week and make a mark or place a stone that points in the direction of the sunrise or sunset. After measuring for one year, you have a calendar based upon natural phenomena, not man-made time pieces.
Can we make any connections to nature with our study of the sun? As you continue to measure the direction of sunrise and/or sunset, make some natural observations. If you feed birds, do you find a pattern of the species of bird who visit at certain times of the day? If so, do you think it is related to the sun? If so, could these behaviors be interrelated to the sun calendar or an effect based upon the sun (such as temperature, amount of light, angle or intensity of light)? Once you find these interconnections, you’ve got the beginnings of a story and more interconnections! What about the songs of birds, or the timing of plant emergence or flowering? Notice anything when you align your senses and observations with your natural sun calendar?
Making a natural calendar allows you to find the keys to unlock their interconnections to create your story of place and time. Each living kind responds to light (and its effects) in inimitable ways. And you can uncover these ways with repetition. If marking the sunrise and/or sunset each day or week is a little daunting, try watching a tree (as it doesn’t move around) over the course of a year. Observe it, take measurements, or pictures. You actually might make some interconnections to the sun. Life abounds with numerous opportunities to make a year-long story of discovery. Choose something that is easy for you to observe and record change. If you need a little help, take a look at the book, That Tree, by Mark Hirsch (2013). Hirsch used his phone’s camera to document a bur oak tree out in the middle of a cornfield. Imagine the story his photos of that tree revealed. You can learn about that tree’s story at https://www.thattree.net. And if you are interested in bur oaks (or oaks in general), read Aldo Leopold’s essay, “Bur Oak” in the chapter, “April” or “Good Oak” in the chapter, “February” in A Sand County Almanac. Leopold has stories to tell as well based upon nature’s calendar.
As a final thought from Gooley, “Once we see the way all of nature is interconnected, we have a way of turning time in the fresh air into a richness of experience” (pg. 102) just as Hirsch and Leopold did. Let this new year of 2022 be one of following nature’s calendar of interconnections to create a story of meaningful interconnections in your place and time.
