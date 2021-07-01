His engaging book is now a program offered regionally to churches. Author, philanthropist, and successful consultant David Fry, MPS, CDT, is now accepting bookings for his new program Finding Your Purpose in the Darkness, following the release of his new book Purpose in the Darkness.
The program is designed for anyone who may be experiencing grief or is supporting anyone experiencing grief.
“It’s really applicable to almost anyone,” Fry said. “We all have adjustments to make in life as kids leave home, we change jobs, there are divorces and losses of material items. They all trigger a form of grief that we need to assimilate into our lives and find the new normal.”
Fry has experienced more than 40 impactful losses in his life including 10 immediate family members and over 30 relatives, friends, and colleagues. Despite this, David has been able to remain positive through his faith and support from others and has been able to find his “purpose in the darkness.”
The program will be offered as a presentation at churches free for anyone to come, followed by a free-will offering to raise money for bereavement support.
Called to share his story, David Fry brings a background in public speaking and community theater to provide an engaging and insightful presentation that is certain to leave an impression on any audience. Fry ‘s presentation is relatable, faith-filled, and can provide order for these seeking a bit of light and hope in their lives. The focus is on finding a purpose to help us get through challenging times.
“Grief is commonplace, and yet as unique as our individual personalities,” Fry said. “My presentation is about finding your way, and for those in support roles, finding the most appropriate way, to navigate this new and challenging territory.”
The presentation is adaptable from a 60-minute to 90-minute time frame and can take on workshop elements to expand to two hours. Financial arrangements for church presentations can consist of a free-will offering, with up to 50% given to assist bereavement programs and/or individuals in need of grief resources. A book offering will also be available in the lobby.
The bookings are available now to begin presentations in July for churches in southern Indiana. Future programs will expand in the State and into Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, and Michigan.
The bookings page can be found at David’s nonprofit consulting company site www.effectiveadvancementstrategies.com/purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.